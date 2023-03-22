Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis believes he has some exclusive information about whom the team might be interested in selecting with the first overall pick. It isn’t Young or Stroud, but rather Anthony Richardson.

The odds on who will be the first player taken in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft have varied with which team possesses the pick.

Thomas Davis Thinks Panthers Will Make ‘Surprise’ Pick, Draft Anthony Richardson

Thomas Davis knows something 😯pic.twitter.com/e9yLJOLDNQ — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) March 21, 2023

When the Bears held the pick, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the favorite. As soon as the pick was dealt to Carolina, Young’s odds increased, and CJ Stroud shot to the top of the list, where he remains today.

Much of that train of thought has to do with new head coach Frank Reich and his penchant for bigger, taller pass throwers. Young measured out as one of the smallest QBs the combine has ever seen, and there is plenty of reason to believe that the Panthers will pass on his services. Reich has said publicly, however, that he won’t let physical stature effect the team’s decision-making.

But it might not be either of them, if Thomas Davis is correct.

On the NFL Network on Tuesday, Davis gave his thoughts about who he thinks Carolina will be choosing to be their leader of the future, and it is certainly a surprise.

Former Panther’s LB Thomas Davis said that he believes it’s going to be a “very very surprising” pick for the Panthers first overall. Davis said that he knows there are a couple of guys upstairs that are “ENAMORED” with Anthony Richardson. The Panthers have met with Richardson… pic.twitter.com/Ig5iIBrPAB — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 21, 2023

“I think it’s going to be a very surprising pick in Carolina,” Davis proclaimed. “There are a couple of guys upstairs who are enamored by the physical ability of Anthony Richardson. I’ll just say that.”

Why Isn’t Richardson Listed As A Favorite?

Richardson is currently listed as somewhat of a long shot when it comes to the odds to be drafted first. He is third on the list behind the two aforementioned quarterbacks, coming in at +450 to Stroud’s -165 and Young’s +165. But he was the darling of the NFL combine earlier in the month, showing off his impressive arm strength and other physical traits.

So why isn’t he listed as the favorite? Richardson has the physical tools, but has famously struggled with accuracy and timing issues, which could prove detrimental in the NFL. But there will be a team out there who believes that they can coach the problems out of his game, and they’d have quite the product if they were able to do that.

As Davis said, it would certainly be a surprise. The other two prospects are thought to be on a tier of their own, though Richardson does figure to be picked in the top 5.