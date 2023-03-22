NFL

WATCH: Thomas Davis Predicts Panthers Will Pass on Bryce Young, Draft Anthony Richardson

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz richardson anthony 221112 1347 timcasey
rsz richardson anthony 221112 1347 timcasey

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis believes he has some exclusive information about whom the team might be interested in selecting with the first overall pick. It isn’t Young or Stroud, but rather Anthony Richardson.

The odds on who will be the first player taken in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft have varied with which team possesses the pick.

Thomas Davis Thinks Panthers Will Make ‘Surprise’ Pick, Draft Anthony Richardson

When the Bears held the pick, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was the favorite. As soon as the pick was dealt to Carolina, Young’s odds increased, and CJ Stroud shot to the top of the list, where he remains today.

Much of that train of thought has to do with new head coach Frank Reich and his penchant for bigger, taller pass throwers. Young measured out as one of the smallest QBs the combine has ever seen, and there is plenty of reason to believe that the Panthers will pass on his services. Reich has said publicly, however, that he won’t let physical stature effect the team’s decision-making.

But it might not be either of them, if Thomas Davis is correct.

On the NFL Network on Tuesday, Davis gave his thoughts about who he thinks Carolina will be choosing to be their leader of the future, and it is certainly a surprise.

“I think it’s going to be a very surprising pick in Carolina,” Davis proclaimed. “There are a couple of guys upstairs who are enamored by the physical ability of Anthony Richardson. I’ll just say that.”

Why Isn’t Richardson Listed As A Favorite?

Richardson is currently listed as somewhat of a long shot when it comes to the odds to be drafted first. He is third on the list behind the two aforementioned quarterbacks, coming in at +450 to Stroud’s -165 and Young’s +165. But he was the darling of the NFL combine earlier in the month, showing off his impressive arm strength and other physical traits.

So why isn’t he listed as the favorite? Richardson has the physical tools, but has famously struggled with accuracy and timing issues, which could prove detrimental in the NFL. But there will be a team out there who believes that they can coach the problems out of his game, and they’d have quite the product if they were able to do that.

As Davis said, it would certainly be a surprise. The other two prospects are thought to be on a tier of their own, though Richardson does figure to be picked in the top 5.

Bet on Anthony Richardson #1 Overall Pick (+450) at BetOnline
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
veronika rajek 1
NFL

LATEST Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend, Veronika Rajek’s Sizzling Swimsuit Photos Revealed

Author image David Evans  •  4h
Lions
NFL
NFL Division Odds 2023: Detroit Lions Favored To Win NFC North
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h

The Detroit Lions are emerging as a strong favorite to take home the divisional crown. They are +140 to win the division according to Michigan sportsbooks.    The Detroit Lions…

Jones
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Sign Running Back Ronald Jones
Author image Owen Jones  •  7h

The Dallas Cowboys have made a significant addition to their roster with the signing of running back Ronald Jones.   #Cowboys are signing Ronald Jones to one-year deal #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/rftcIXKf7z…

McKenzie
NFL
Indianapolis Colts Sign Isaiah Mackenzie
Author image Owen Jones  •  8h
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
NFL
Cam Newton Will Throw At Auburn’s Pro Day On Tuesday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2023
Schultz
NFL
Houston Texans Sign Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 20 2023
rsz devinsingletary
NFL
Buffalo Bills Need RB After Singletary Signs With Texans
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2023
Arrow to top