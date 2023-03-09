Overtime has released its official high school basketball mixtape for senior Bronny James. Watch Bronny James’ Sierra Canyon mixtape and learn more about where he might commit to play college basketball.

Bronny James has ascended up the college basketball recruiting rankings in recent weeks and has instantly become recognized as one of the best players in the country.

However, most people haven’t seen enough of his games to know what the hype is about.

On Tuesday, Bronny’s high school basketball career came to an end, as Sierra Canyon lost to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in the Southern California Division-I Regional Final.

Now, James will have to decide on where he will continue the next chapter of his basketball career.

With his recruitment decision on the horizon, Overtime released its official mixtape of Bronny James’ senior season.

Watch Bronny James’ Overtime mixtape below.

Where Will Bronny James Go To College?

Now officially a five-star recruit, James has his choice of options when it comes to his next destination.

Earlier this week, his father, LeBron James, took to Twitter to asses his son’s ability to compete against NBA players.

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

It’s safe to say that LeBron thinks that Bronny has the talent and basketball IQ to compete in the NBA.

Bronny James Top Schools

Ohio State USC Oregon

LeBron has stated that he would have gone to Ohio State had he not been drafted into the NBA straight out of high school.

It seems his son is poised to follow suit.

On3.com’s official recruiting predictor gives Ohio State a 95.5% chance of getting a commitment from James.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann presented a ‘Standing Offer’ to Bronny James long before he burst onto the national scene. That type of faith might hold even more weight now that James is recognized as a five-star recruit.

USC and Oregon are among the other schools that Bronny is considering in his recruiting decision, but as of now, it seems like Ohio State has the hometown advantage.

