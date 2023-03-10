Hansel Enmanuel, a one-armed basketball player for Northwestern State, has been making headlines for his incredible determination and perseverance in pursuing his dreams despite facing significant challenges. Enmanuel lost his left arm as a child when a wall collapsed on him, leaving him trapped for two hours and requiring an amputation below the shoulder. Unfortunately, the Demons came up short of an NCAA tournament spot, but Enmanuel made waves on social with a massive block and continues to inspire.

Northwestern State’s Hansel Enmanuel March Madness Heartbreak

Despite his amputation, Enmanuel, a Dominican native, never gave up on his love for basketball. Fast forward to 2022, and he signed with Northwestern State, a team in the Southland Conference of college basketball. Enmanuel’s talent and resilience quickly caught the attention of many. Even in high school he was a social media sensation, even appearing in a Gatorade commercial last year.

Hansel Emmanuel had a Drew League debut to remember. We're all rooting for the kid! pic.twitter.com/zFMtNzSU21 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 24, 2022

But on Wednesday, he was doing his business where he does it best, on the basketball court. He received meaningful minutes during the Southland Conference championship game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Enmanuel may not have scored any points, but he certainly made an impact on the game and on those watching. Unfortunately, Northwestern State just missed out on the NCAA tournament and March Madness after Texas A&M Corpus Christi won by a score of 75-71. But Enmanuel was the star of the show. He grabbed four rebounds and a highlight reel block, that sent social media into a frenzy, in just 25 minutes on the court, demonstrating his incredible skill and determination to succeed.

Watch the epic block below:

HANSEL EMMANUEL SAID NO NO NO pic.twitter.com/hFIqiJvaQ5 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 8, 2023

Inspirational Hansel

Despite this disappointment, Enmanuel’s story serves as an inspiration to all. He has proven that anything is possible with hard work, determination, and a strong sense of purpose. Enmanuel’s success on the court is a testament to his perseverance and the power of the human spirit to overcome adversity.

Enmanuel’s journey has not been an easy one, but his determination and talent have made him an inspiration to many. His story serves as a reminder that even in the face of overwhelming challenges, one can overcome and achieve greatness.

Looking ahead to the future, there is no doubt that Enmanuel will continue to compete and inspire others. As he continues to work hard and improve his skills, many are hoping to see him on an even bigger stage next year, competing in March Madness and proving that anything is possible. Enmanuel’s story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a reminder that with hard work and determination, anything can be achieved.