Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw (knee) is questionable to play on MNF in Week 1

Zach Wolpin
On Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings have their first game of the 2025 season. They are on the road for an NFC North matchup vs. Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. 

It will be 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy’s first start. The 22-year-old could be without his starting left tackle in Week 1. Christian Darrisaw is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 8 of 2024. NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Darrisaw is questionable to play on Monday vs. the Bears.

Minnesota could be without starting LT Christian Darrisaw in Week 1


With the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Vikings selected Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech. Over four seasons, Darrisaw has played in 48 games and has made 46 starts. Unfortunately, the young LT suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of 2024 and underwent season-ending surgery. Heading into the 2025 season, Darrisaw has recovered nicely for the Vikings. However, the team is unsure if the 26-year-old will be available in Week 1.

He was a full participant at Friday’s practice ahead of their matchup on Monday night vs. the Bears. Christian Darrisaw was listed as questionable for Minnesota’s first game. NFL insider Ian Rapoport predicts the Vikings will use caution with Darrisaw, as it is Week 1. They do not want to risk a long-term injury by making him come back too soon.

It could be a game-time decision for Minnesota’s LT ahead of Monday evening. Christian Darrisaw is a player the Vikings value highly on their roster. During the 2024 offseason, Darrisaw signed a four-year, $104 million extension with $67 million guaranteed. Darrisaw is under contract with the team through the 2029 season. On Minnesota’s depth chart, Justin Skule is listed as the backup LT.

Skule was brought in this offseason to be Minnesota’s swing tackle. If Christian Darrisaw is forced to miss Week 1, expect to see Skule in the starting lineup. Justin Skule was with Tampa Bay in each of the last three seasons. He played in 35 games and made three starts. Vikings fans would love to see Christian Darrisaw be available for Week 1. However, it’s a 17-game regular season, and Minnesota wants to have him for the long haul. Darrisaw is questionable to play on Monday night vs. Chicago.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
