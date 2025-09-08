Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw (knee) is questionable to play on MNF in Week 1

On Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings have their first game of the 2025 season. They are on the road for an NFC North matchup vs. Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

It will be 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy’s first start. The 22-year-old could be without his starting left tackle in Week 1. Christian Darrisaw is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 8 of 2024. NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Darrisaw is questionable to play on Monday vs. the Bears.

Minnesota could be without starting LT Christian Darrisaw in Week 1

From @GMFB: #Raiders TE Brock Bowers wanted to go back in the game after a knee injury; #Bucs are targeting Week 5 for Chris Godwin; and #Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw’s status is murky for tonight. pic.twitter.com/7Z4elmgg6k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2025



With the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Vikings selected Christian Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech. Over four seasons, Darrisaw has played in 48 games and has made 46 starts. Unfortunately, the young LT suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of 2024 and underwent season-ending surgery. Heading into the 2025 season, Darrisaw has recovered nicely for the Vikings. However, the team is unsure if the 26-year-old will be available in Week 1.

He was a full participant at Friday’s practice ahead of their matchup on Monday night vs. the Bears. Christian Darrisaw was listed as questionable for Minnesota’s first game. NFL insider Ian Rapoport predicts the Vikings will use caution with Darrisaw, as it is Week 1. They do not want to risk a long-term injury by making him come back too soon.

#MINvsCHI final injury report OUT: Zavier Scott and Elijah Williams DOUBTFUL: Harrison Smith QUESTIONABLE: Christian Darrisaw pic.twitter.com/7IbuPOIiDB — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 6, 2025

It could be a game-time decision for Minnesota’s LT ahead of Monday evening. Christian Darrisaw is a player the Vikings value highly on their roster. During the 2024 offseason, Darrisaw signed a four-year, $104 million extension with $67 million guaranteed. Darrisaw is under contract with the team through the 2029 season. On Minnesota’s depth chart, Justin Skule is listed as the backup LT.

Skule was brought in this offseason to be Minnesota’s swing tackle. If Christian Darrisaw is forced to miss Week 1, expect to see Skule in the starting lineup. Justin Skule was with Tampa Bay in each of the last three seasons. He played in 35 games and made three starts. Vikings fans would love to see Christian Darrisaw be available for Week 1. However, it’s a 17-game regular season, and Minnesota wants to have him for the long haul. Darrisaw is questionable to play on Monday night vs. Chicago.