Home News unlv rebels fire football head coach marcus arroyo

UNLV Rebels Fire Football Head Coach Marcus Arroyo

Author image

Updated

18 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
2 min read

marcus arroyo

UNLV made one of the more surprising firings of the season when they fired head coach Marcus Arroyo on Monday. The Rebels were fresh off a 5-7 season when they let Arroyo go after three seasons with the program.

Improving UNLV parts ways with Marcus Arroyo

Marcus Arroyo was surprisingly fired by the UNLV Rebels on Monday after guiding the team to a 5-7 season. The Rebels had improved every year under Arroyo who was with the program for three years.

In his first year, UNLV failed to win a game and went 0-6. The next season the Rebels managed a 2-10 year, and then got better again going 5-7 this year.

While it seemed Arroyo had got the program heading in the right direction, the powers that be did not agree, and his time in Nevada is done. He leaves with a total record of 7-23.

The move seems to have caught a lot of pundits and players by surprise given the school has just one winning season in the last twenty years. With a feeling that Arroyo was leading the program in the right direction, it remains to be seen what UNLV does with the position.

UNLV QB Harrison Bailey said in an interview that the players don’t know where to go from here.

“[I] really feel for Coach Arroyo,” Bailey said. “He’s one of the huge reasons I came here. He’s my dawg. Honestly, none of us really know where to go forward from now.”

UNLV a good landing spot?

With the college football team heading the right way, the question now is if UNLV could draw the coach it desires.

The facilities at the school are second to none, with a recent upgrade to facilities costing an approximate $40 million. A new NFL-style stadium a brief walk from campus will also be highlighted in the coaching search.

Everything seems set up for a new coach to have immediate success, but just who that will be is, as of now, a mystery.

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.

