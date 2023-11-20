Tyreek Hill gave Miami Dolphins fans quite the scare on Sunday. After a failed fourth down conversion deep in Raiders’ territory during the second quarter, Hill left the playing field and headed into the locker room with what appeared to be an injured right hand. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the team on a touchdown drive in his absence, while the fan base held its collective breath and waited for news on the star wide receiver.

Tyreek Hill Jokes About Severity Of Hand Injury

Tyreek Hill gave us an update on his Hand injury: “I think I’ll be fine. The only thing I’m really bummed about I won’t be able to play Fortnite.” pic.twitter.com/g5D9IPezGV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 20, 2023

Thankfully, Hill came running back onto the field for Miami’s next possession, and he went on to have himself a 10-catch, 146-yard performance against Las Vegas, his 6th 100+ yard game of the season thus far. He didn’t seem to show any ill-effects from the injury throughout the second half, but the concern was still there for the player who might be more important to his team that any non-quarterback in the league.

If there is any kind of issue, Tyreek Hill will have a shorter than usual recovery time. The Dolphins are scheduled to play in the first ever Black Friday game this week, and will travel to New York to face the Jets in order to do so. The quick turnaround could be an issue if there is any swelling due to the injury, but the player himself doesn’t seem all that concerned. He had the following to say in Monday’s press conference about the issue:

I think I’ll be fine. The only thing I’m really bummed about I won’t be able to play Fortnite

Hill is a known gamer and Twitch streamer, and the ailment is apparently enough to keep him from gripping the controller. But can he grip a football?

Hill Is On Pace To Break Single-Season Yards Record

Most games (including playoffs) with at least 10 catches, 140 yards, 1 TD in NFL History Tyreek Hill 10

Jerry Rice 10

Andre Johnson 10 (h/t @NFLResearch) pic.twitter.com/HEsDYYwKre — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2023

There have been questions surrounding the status of various injuries with Tyreek Hill so far this season, as he apparently likes to have fun with it. When he missed a mid-week practice a few weeks back with an apparent rib issue, it caused a wave of concern that was put to rest just 24-hours later when he appeared back at the Dolphins’ facility, no worse for wear. When asked about the issue, Hill said that he wasn’t getting enough attention from his mother and needed something to complain about.

Hill is on pace to break the NFL single-season receiving record, as he currently leads the league with 1,222 yards. He has averaged 122 per game on the year thus far, and needs to average just 111 over the final seven games to reach the magic number of 2,000.