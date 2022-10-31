Twitter Reacts to Video of Michigan State Players Fight with Wolverines in Postgame College Football Tunnel Scuffle

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Following Michigan State’s 29-7 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, tempers flared in the tunnel postgame. In a video of a postgame brawl, MSU players can be seen swinging punches at a sole Wolverine among them. Twitter had plenty to say about the scuffle, which saw four Spartans players suspended as a result.

Brawl leads to four suspensions

When the ugly video began emerging on Twitter of the tunnel brawl between MSU and Wolverines players, it did not take long for everybody to react.

MSU head football coach Mel Tucker called the video ‘disturbing’ and Michigan State suspended four players because of it. Tank Brown, Zion Young, Khary Crump, and Angelo Crose were all suspended with immediate effect.

Four on one beatdown now a police matter

From what we can see in this clip, it appears as though Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows has lost his teammates and has been set upon by the Spartans players. This might have been really ugly had any Wolverines players witnessed this apparent assault.

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Tucker did say that this is now a police matter.

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor,” Tucker said. “Including, but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercation and contributing factors.”

The school did also issue an apology for their players’ actions.

“On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren,” Michigan State Vice President Alan Haller said. “In addition to members of our Spartan family to offer our apologies and to ensure our collaboration with law enforcement as they conduct investigations into the matter.”

What Twitter had to say

Many on Twitter were calling for MSU to go further than suspensions and throw the players out of school. Meanwhile, others want the players prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.”

Not only should the Michigan State players involved in this fight be immediately dismissed from the team and university, they should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Absolutely despicable. https://t.co/oW9QzHsS5K — Buckeye Faithful (@NateMotSaG) October 30, 2022

In a more lighthearted take, Shannon Sharpe’s Burner compares the beatdown to a gang initiation.

Michigan player getting jumped by Michigan state : https://t.co/67sUrOKyLx pic.twitter.com/1bH6Pq63Za — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 30, 2022

In a more interesting take, one Twitter user seems to believes that McBurrows found out because he was f***ing around. While we are not sure of what happened initially to cause this, it is definitely a bit over the top regardless of the situation. Still, we are fans of the correlation video.

It was the most fight the Spartans put up all night according to @DuncanSmithNBA. Where is the lie?

This is the most fight MSU put up all night https://t.co/pxeXmd0AQg — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) October 30, 2022

Gemon Green hit with helmet

In another video from Twitter, it appears a second Wolverine was also assaulted in the tunnel. A video appears to show Michigan player Gemon Green get hit with a helmet by an unidentified Spartan.

The 2nd Jumping harbaugh was referring to Just kick them all off or suspend them pic.twitter.com/SWooBiVTLo — GBP (@GoBluePoole) October 30, 2022

Meanwhile, ESPN videos show a second angle of the altercations and from what Twitter can make out McBurrows tries to help Green which leads to his brawl.

Jacoby Windmon couldn't back up his pregame shit talk so him n his boys assaulted Gemon Greene post game then jumped Ja'Den McBurrows for trying to save his teammate. Bitch made cowards. Fuck Michigan State https://t.co/uBj8ld7406 — Snyd$ (@ChopChop570) October 31, 2022

Sounds like Ja’Den McBurrows was protecting Gemon Green after he got jumped pic.twitter.com/M7nd7b8ezj — Ronnie (@ronnie_harter) October 30, 2022

All in all, a very ugly video which could see the end of a few Michigan State careers both on and off the field.

