Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News twitter reacts to video of michigan state players fight with wolverines in postgame college football tunnel scuffle

Twitter Reacts to Video of Michigan State Players Fight with Wolverines in Postgame College Football Tunnel Scuffle

Author image

Updated

37 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

4 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
michigan state michigan brawl

Following Michigan State’s 29-7 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, tempers flared in the tunnel postgame. In a video of a postgame brawl, MSU players can be seen swinging punches at a sole Wolverine among them. Twitter had plenty to say about the scuffle, which saw four Spartans players suspended as a result.

Brawl leads to four suspensions

When the ugly video began emerging on Twitter of the tunnel brawl between MSU and Wolverines players, it did not take long for everybody to react.

MSU head football coach Mel Tucker called the video ‘disturbing’ and Michigan State suspended four players because of it. Tank Brown, Zion Young, Khary Crump, and Angelo Crose were all suspended with immediate effect.

Four on one beatdown now a police matter

From what we can see in this clip, it appears as though Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows has lost his teammates and has been set upon by the Spartans players. This might have been really ugly had any Wolverines players witnessed this apparent assault.

Tucker did say that this is now a police matter.

“We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor,” Tucker said. “Including, but not limited to, additional student-athlete participation in the altercation and contributing factors.”

The school did also issue an apology for their players’ actions.

“On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren,” Michigan State Vice President Alan Haller said. “In addition to members of our Spartan family to offer our apologies and to ensure our collaboration with law enforcement as they conduct investigations into the matter.”

What Twitter had to say

Many on Twitter were calling for MSU to go further than suspensions and throw the players out of school. Meanwhile, others want the players prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.”

In a more lighthearted take, Shannon Sharpe’s Burner compares the beatdown to a gang initiation.

In a more interesting take, one Twitter user seems to believes that McBurrows found out because he was f***ing around. While we are not sure of what happened initially to cause this, it is definitely a bit over the top regardless of the situation. Still, we are fans of the correlation video.

It was the most fight the Spartans put up all night according to @DuncanSmithNBA. Where is the lie?

Gemon Green hit with helmet

In another video from Twitter, it appears a second Wolverine was also assaulted in the tunnel. A video appears to show Michigan player Gemon Green get hit with a helmet by an unidentified Spartan.

Meanwhile, ESPN videos show a second angle of the altercations and from what Twitter can make out McBurrows tries to help Green which leads to his brawl.

All in all, a very ugly video which could see the end of a few Michigan State careers both on and off the field.

Content You May Like

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens