Twitter Reacts to Horrible Jimbo Fisher Play Call as Nick Saban’s Alabama Win Against Texas A&M

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher were down four with one second left on the clock on Saturday night. They had a chance to take down the number one ranked Alabama and Fisher’s long-time nemesis, Nick Saban. But the A&M play call left Twitter scratching their heads as Alabama breathed a massive sigh of relief and secured the win.

Questionable Play Call

Down four with one second remaining, Texas A&M head coach, Jimbo Fisher was licking his chops at the prospect of pulling one over his old foe, Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Maybe he let the rivalry cloud his brain for his second. Because what followed was so bizarre it caused a Twitter meltdown from college football fans.

With the ball on the two, Fisher called some sort of horrible hitch. Even if the ball was caught, the wide receiver was short of the goal line. So the Aggies last play gave them no chance to win the game.

Tough Year

Texas A&M have struggled this season despite an the top ranked recruiting class in college football. They entered the season ranked number six. However, losses to Appalachian State and Mississippi State have put them outside the top 25.

Fisher would likely have been feeling the pressure and this one win could have kickstarted the season for the program. But that was not to be.

The Play Call

Twitter’s college football’s favorite account, @RedditCFB tweeted a tweet of the play and called it the ‘worst play call, possibly ever.’

One of the worst play calls possibly ever pic.twitter.com/BKgQ0ESQzb — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2022

Others also chimed in with their opinions, with our friends over at Barstool tweeting this:

Jimbo Fisher’s final play call pic.twitter.com/eDAnnzuA4w — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2022

Ex Texas A&M quarterback and Heisman winner, Johnny Manziel, whose Twitter profile reads, ‘good vibes only’, was not giving off those vibes Saturday night. In a string of tweets, Manziel showed he was less than impressed with Fisher’s play call.

One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life. You have one play to beat the #1 team in the country and that’s what we run — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations. That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

🤢🤮 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 9, 2022

Some other Twitter users also made some funnies that drew a chuckle from us.

The last play call for @AggieFootball was so bad it should trigger some type of reduction in total buyout in Jimbo's contract — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 9, 2022

playing for jimbo fisher has to be a lot like watching your dad try and put together a gas grill without reading the instructions — johnny🌰 aka keith bajablast (@johnny11w) October 9, 2022

Jimbo Fisher with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/LHhXBBppd9 — Go Dawgs Wilson (@harriswiIson) October 9, 2022

It might have been a bad loss for Fisher and Texas A&M fans, but Twitter was definitely winning on Saturday night.