Top Transfer Portal RB Marshawn Lloyd Transfers From South Carolina to USC

David Evans
One of the premier running backs in the NCAA transfer portal committed to USC on Friday. Former South Carolina Gamecocks RB Marshawn Lloyd is making his way from one USC to another. He will be a Trojan to start next season. Lloyd is the number one running back in the portal according to the 247Sports rankings.

Lloyd Transfers from USC to USC

Marshawn Lloyd is making his way from one USC to another after announcing he would transfer from South Carolina to Southern California on Friday. Lloyd is the highest ranked running back in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. He announced his commitment on social media with a video.

Lloyd is a redshirt sophomore out of Hyattsville, Maryland, where he was a four-star recruit . In his last two years at the Gamecocks, Lloyd has appeared in 20 games, rushing for 801 yards and ten touchdowns. He has added another two touchdowns through the air.

Lloyd will join what looks to be a stacked running back room at Southern Cal next year. USC has three four-star prospects out of high school at the position, without the talent already at the program.

Lloyd could help USC fill the production that will be lost by outgoing senior Travis Dye. Austin Jones, who became the starter late in the season, has not announced whether he will return for another year at the moment.

Riley Targeting Transfer Portal to Bolster Roster

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has become one of the most active coaches in the NCAA transfer portal over the past couple of seasons. After taking over the role in 2022, Riley added QB Caleb Williams, and star wideouts Jordan Addison and Mario Williams.

This season, Riley again has a top-ten transfer portal class with eight commitments. Marshawn Lloyd appears to be one of the top players in the class and Riley has bagged him alongside Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer and Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb.

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
