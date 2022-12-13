Three USC Players Named AP First-Team All-American, Most of Any School

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

With the end of the college football season, come the traditional college honors. One of the most famous being the Associated Press All-American teams where journalists vote for the best players at each position. This year’s AP All-American teams were announced on Monday and USC led the way with three players selected to the AP All-American First-Team, while Georgia and Notre Dame each had two players named.

USC, Georgia and Notre Dame with multiple All-American First-Team selections

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams was one of three USC players named to the AP All-American First-Team on Monday. The quarterback was joined by fellow Trojans, guard Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.

USC has three first-team AP All-Americans this season, the most of any school. Quarterback Caleb Williams, guard Andrew Vorhees and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu were all on the first team. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 12, 2022

Despite not making the College Football Playoff, Southern California players stood out individually according to AP voters for the award.

The USC players were joined by two players apiece from Georgia and Notre Dame.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Christopher Smith made up part of the All-American defense. Meanwhile, Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer and tackle Joe Alt were included on offense.

All-American First-Team

Offense

Quarterback – Caleb Williams, USC.

Running backs – Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Tackles – Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame.

Guards – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, USC.

Center – John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

Tight end – Michael Mayer, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers – Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State.

All-purpose player – Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State.

Kicker – Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

Defense

Edge rushers – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC.

Tackles – Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh.

Linebackers – Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks – Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois.

Safeties – Kamren Kinchens, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia.

Defensive back – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU.

Punter – Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.

The Big Ten led the way with seven selections to the first-team, while the team contained six SEC players. The Pac-12 and Big 12 both had four first-team selections, and three ACC players were also included.