The Miami Dolphins are not expected to use the franchise tag on Jevon Holland

In 2024, the Miami Dolphins finished 8-9. It was the first time under Mike McDaniel that the team finished with a losing record. Heading into the offseason, Miami has several items to address.

One of them is safety Jevon Holland. The 24-year-old is set a free agent this offseason. NFL insider Cameron Wolfe reported that the Dolphins are not expected to use the franchise tag on Holland. They will let him test the waters of free agency.

Will Jevon Holland play for the Dolphins in 2025?

Dolphins not expected to put the franchise tag on safety Jevón Holland putting him on track to test free agency as top player at his position, barring any surprises. For @nflnetwork The Insiders nuggets on Holland, Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill & interesting #Dolphins offseason: pic.twitter.com/OzsosJfg7t — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 19, 2025



With a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Dolphins selected safety Jevon Holland out of Oregon. He’s played in 60 career games for the team and has 57 starts. His most productive season so far was his 2022 campaign. Holland had two interceptions, (1.5) sacks, 96 combined tackles, and seven passes defended. In 2024, Holland had the worst season of his NFL career.

He finished with zero interceptions for the first time and had just 62 combined tackles in 15 games. Despite the worst season of his career coming in 2024, that won’t stop teams from signing Holland. The former second-round pick is still top safety according to Cameron Wolfe. He noted the Dolphins will not franchise tag Holland this offseason.

They are going to let him test the waters of free agency. In four seasons, Holland is a three-time captain with Miami. He’s one of the key pieces in their secondary. Miami would love to keep Holland but they have other holes that need to be filled. We’ll see what GM Chris Grier can do this offseason. Will he let Holland sign with another team or will re-signing him be a top priority?