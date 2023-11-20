Taylor Swift Will NOT Be Attending Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Tonight

Tonight’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the most watched games of the 2023 NFL season. There is of course the on-field matchup between two of the top teams in the entire league, a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, and a possible preview of this year’s. But there will be many extra sets of eyes on the Monday Night Football contest, and they’ll be waiting to see glimpses of Taylor Swift as she roots on her football-playing boyfriend.

Taylor Swift Won’t Be In Attendance Tonight

Taylor Swift is not expected to attend tonight’s Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Chiefs in Kansas City, per sources. The Swiftees know that though. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 20, 2023

But those who tuned in to see a pop star are going to be disappointed. According to a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Swift will not be in attendance for tonight’s game, meaning that the Swifties are going to be very disappointed when tuning in to see nothing but a football game.

She would be facing quite a commute. Swift has been on the South American leg of her years-long world tour, and has been performing in Argentina and Brazil over the past couple of weeks. She has a show tonight, Monday, in Rio de Janeiro, which likely begins at some point during the Chiefs game.

Kelce Visited Swift In Argentina

karma is the guy on the chiefs impact https://t.co/lzUuc1CSUD — s ʚɞ (@youreinIcve) November 13, 2023

The distance didn’t keep Swift from seeing Travis Kelce during her time away. In videos that have now made the millions of rounds on social media, we saw Kelce attending one of his girlfriend’s shows in Argentina, and the shout-out that she gave him in her song that sent the crowd (and internet) into a frenzy.

Will it affect Kelce’s play in the slightest? There have been theorists who have tried to explain that the tight end plays better when Taylor Swift is in attendance, that he has an extra bounce in his step that gives him a boost in his output and statistics. But the numbers don’t exactly reflect that notion, and the sample size would be tiny if any conclusions were to be made.

Tonight’s game will be played in Kansas City and will kick off at 8:15PM Eastern. The Chiefs are currently favored by 2.5 points.