NFL

Taylor Swift Will NOT Be Attending Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Tonight

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223
rsz 231022164809 taylor swift chiefs 102223

Tonight’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the most watched games of the 2023 NFL season. There is of course the on-field matchup between two of the top teams in the entire league, a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl, and a possible preview of this year’s. But there will be many extra sets of eyes on the Monday Night Football contest, and they’ll be waiting to see glimpses of Taylor Swift as she roots on her football-playing boyfriend.

Taylor Swift Won’t Be In Attendance Tonight

But those who tuned in to see a pop star are going to be disappointed. According to a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Swift will not be in attendance for tonight’s game, meaning that the Swifties are going to be very disappointed when tuning in to see nothing but a football game.

She would be facing quite a commute. Swift has been on the South American leg of her years-long world tour, and has been performing in Argentina and Brazil over the past couple of weeks. She has a show tonight, Monday, in Rio de Janeiro, which likely begins at some point during the Chiefs game.

Kelce Visited Swift In Argentina

The distance didn’t keep Swift from seeing Travis Kelce during her time away. In videos that have now made the millions of rounds on social media, we saw Kelce attending one of his girlfriend’s shows in Argentina, and the shout-out that she gave him in her song that sent the crowd (and internet) into a frenzy.

Will it affect Kelce’s play in the slightest? There have been theorists who have tried to explain that the tight end plays better when Taylor Swift is in attendance, that he has an extra bounce in his step that gives him a boost in his output and statistics. But the numbers don’t exactly reflect that notion, and the sample size would be tiny if any conclusions were to be made.

Tonight’s game will be played in Kansas City and will kick off at 8:15PM Eastern. The Chiefs are currently favored by 2.5 points.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 1429718754
NFL

LATEST NFL: DaRon Bland, A Defensive Back, Has More TDs Than Browns Wide Receivers

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19min
rsz usa today 188631520
NFL
Jets News: Zach Wilson Not Only Benched, But Moved To 3rd String
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  47min

The New York Jets have finally made a change at the quarterback position. Zach Wilson will not only be replaced by Tim Boyle as the team’s starter, but he will…

9dfe4f00 84f4 11ee aec7 e872c129e5c3 1
NFL
Mark Andrews Has An Outside Chance To Return In 2023
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews has a chance to return in the 2023 season after his injury is not as bad as they once thought.   𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Tests…

rsz tyreekhill 101523
NFL
Tyreek Hill More Worried About Fornite Than Game Status With Wrist Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz hurts 20220919 getty ftr umucl7377d0qzxhorx2hu8ya
NFL
NFL MVP Odds Could Shift Based On Chiefs vs Eagles Game
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
USATSI 21936181 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Playing NFL Football On Thanksgiving? Full NFL Thanksgiving Schedule 2023
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Zach Wilson Jets pic
NFL
Jets Depth Chart: New York is benching Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle heading into Week 12
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Arrow to top