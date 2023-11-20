NFL MVP Odds Could Shift Based On Chiefs vs Eagles Game

Tonight’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be one of the most watched games of the NFL season, and will go a long way in determining eventual playoff seeding for each team. But the game will also have an immediate impact on the league’s MVP race, as the two quarterbacks playing in the contest are currently two of the leading candidates for the award.

NFL MVP Odds Could Swing Tonight In KC

Eagles and Chiefs, who squared off in last season’s Super Bowl, are a combined 15-3 this season and have the best records in their respective conferences entering tonight’s matchup. Eagles and Chiefs now trying to do something that hasn’t been done in 30 years: The only time the… pic.twitter.com/DjNp6kQqyc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP winner, and is currently second on the board for shortest odds for a repeat. He is one of the top statistical quarterbacks as he typically is, but there have been a handful of uncharacteristic off-games for him this year also. His Chiefs being a Super Bowl favorite will always help his case, and a solid performance against one of the league’s top defenses would go a long way in shortening his odds, which currently sit at +325.

On the other side will be Jalen Hurts, the Eagles QB who had his breakout season last year. He has thrown a touchdown in every game and has been consistent with his yardage totals, and his threat as a runner gives him an extra boost for his NFL MVP consideration. He will enter tonight’s game as the current odds on leader at +300, and Philly would cement their place as the top team in the league for at least another week if they are able to overcome their underdog status.

It Is Currently A 4-Man Race For MVP

.@Keyshawn is picking the Eagles to win the Super Bowl rematch vs Chiefs on MNF: “The Eagles have a QB who can do a plethora of things and the Chiefs haven’t gone up against someone with a tree as a WR in AJ Brown.” pic.twitter.com/U4XcKTd5pn — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 20, 2023

There hasn’t been a runaway candidate in the MVP race so far this year. Tua Tagovailoa was the early leader but fell on the board as the Dolphins dropped games against the Eagles and Chiefs, but is still threatening at +675. Lamar Jackson has even shorter odds at +400 after he and the Ravens defeated the Bengals on Thursday night, and he should remain in the running as long as he remains healthy.

There are a few other options that are still on the odds board, but most of them are considered to be long shots. Brock Purdy has a designation of +1100 and Dak Prescott is +1600. The only non-QBs on the board are Christian McCaffrey (+1800) and Tyreek Hill (+500).

The line on tonight’s game between the Chiefs and Eagles is set at 2.5 points in favor of Kansas City.