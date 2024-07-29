NFL

Taylor Decker has agreed to a three-year, $60 million extension with the Detroit Lions

Zach Wolpin
After seeing what they were capable of in 2023, the Detroit Lions are locking up their talent. Detroit lost a tough NFC championship game to the 49ers. The team was extremely close to making its first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. This offseason the Lions -re-signed multiple players from their offense. 

Lions’ starting LT Taylor Decker is signing a three-year. $60 million extension according to his agent Jonathan Feinsod. The 29-year-old is the longest-tenured player on the team. Decker is a highly respected presence in the locker room. Detroit wants to capitalize on the championship window they believe they have. Re-signing Decker is a key piece in making that happen.

Taylor Decker is getting a three-year, $60 million extension with the Lions


With the 16th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Taylor Decker out of Ohio State. Decker has started all 112 games in his career for Detroit. He’s been a reliable piece on their offensive line. The 29-year-old was set to enter the last year of his contract. His new three-year deal with keep him with the team through 2027. Last season, Decker played in 15 of Detroit’s 17 regular season and all three of their postseason games.

Along with Decker, the Lions re-signed RT Penei Sewell. The former top-10 pick has become one of the best young offensive tackles in the NFL. In 2023, Sewell was named to his second Pro Bowl roster. On top of that, he earned the prestigious honor of first-team All-Pro. Sewell was paid accordingly with a four-year, $112 million extension from the Lions. With Decker and Sewell re-signed this offseason, Detroit knows they have two legit starting tackles long-term.


Two other key offensive players to receive extensions this offseason are Amon-Ra St. Brow and Jared Goff. St. Brown has elevated his play in every professional season he’s had. Along with his teammate Penei Sewell, St. Brown was named to the Pro Bowl roster and had a first-team All-Pro selection. He got a four-year, $120 million deal. Finally, QB Jared Goff signed a four-year, $212 million extension with Detroit. The Lions have successfully locked up four key players on their offense this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
