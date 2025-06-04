Steelers fans are divided after Mason Rudolph, Miles Killebrew, and Rocky Bleier attended a Trump rally and presented the president with a jersey.

Why Did Steelers Players Give Trump a Jersey?

Three Pittsburgh Steelers figures — quarterback Mason Rudolph, special teams captain Miles Killebrew, and former running back Rocky Bleier — attended a Donald Trump rally in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, last Friday, sparking controversy among fans.

During the event, they presented Trump with a personalized Steelers No. 47 jersey, referring to him as an “honorary Steeler” and a “Hall of Fame president.”

The rally, held at US Steel’s Irvin Works facility, celebrated a $14 billion steel deal between US Steel and Nippon Steel. But for some Steelers fans, the focus shifted quickly from economics to politics.

Why are Steelers Fans Upset About Trump Rally?

Many fans took to social media and email to voice frustration over the players’ appearance at a political event, particularly one involving President Donald Trump. The Steelers organization confirmed it had received numerous complaints.

In response, the team issued a statement to upset fans and season-ticket holders:

“We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization.”

Team spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that this message was sent directly to fans who contacted the franchise.

Mason Rudolph Trump Rally Response

Rudolph addressed the backlash during team workouts this week, defending his decision to attend and emphasizing freedom of speech.

“There’s backlash every day… that’s the nature of social media,” Rudolph said. “That’s why America is so great. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Speech is free. Par for the course.”

Rudolph is currently first on the Steelers’ quarterback depth chart, though speculation continues about the team possibly adding veteran talent, including Aaron Rodgers.

Why Did Miles Killebrew Attend the Trump Rally?

Miles Killebrew, a team captain and Pro Bowl special teamer, told reporters that meeting a U.S. president had been a lifelong dream.

He explained he wanted the opportunity to say he had met a sitting president and to later share that moment with his children.

Killebrew didn’t comment extensively on the political aspects of the event but framed his appearance as personal, not political.

Who Is Rocky Bleier and Why Was He Involved?

Four-time Super Bowl champion and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier also appeared onstage with Trump. He presented the jersey and praised the former president during the event.

Bleier’s military service and long-standing reputation as a Steelers icon made his presence at the rally especially notable to fans — both those in support and those dismayed by his involvement.

Are the Steelers a Political Team?

While current and former players are entitled to personal views, the Rooney family, which owns the Steelers, has historically supported Democratic politicians.

The late Dan Rooney notably served as US Ambassador to Ireland under former president Barack Obama and was a known supporter of Democratic causes.

The team’s recent statement attempts to draw a clear line between the personal political actions of individual players and the organization’s official stance.

Can NFL Players Attend Political Events?

Yes. NFL players are private citizens and are free to attend political events, support candidates, or express political opinions, as protected by the First Amendment.

However, such actions often carry public perception risks, especially when done while representing a well-known sports brand.

In this case, the presentation of a Steelers jersey at a political rally blurred the lines between personal expression and team endorsement — prompting the team’s clarification.