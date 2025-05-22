NFL

Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones
Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones

In football, patience is often preached, but rarely practiced. In Pittsburgh, it’s being tested—one day at a time. For weeks, the Steelers have held a seat open at the quarterback table, hoping Aaron Rodgers might choose to fill it. There’s been dialogue. A visit. Even passes thrown with DK Metcalf. But still, no decision. And while Steelers owner Art Rooney II continues to preach calm, his words carry an undercurrent of time running short. Because in the NFL, the difference between hope and a plan is a deadline. And the Steelers know those, too, are creeping closer.

The Waiting Game Grows Quieter, But More Urgent

Art Rooney II says they’re still willing to wait “a little while longer.” But what does that mean in NFL time? The Steelers begin OTAs on May 27, with another round in early June. No one expects Rodgers to take every rep in the offseason, but presence matters—especially for a quarterback walking into a new room.

There’s value in chemistry. In learning names. In walking into a huddle and hearing the tone of the voices around you. Rodgers could still be part of all that. But the window for a seamless transition narrows with each passing week.

Rooney’s patience, now echoing comments he made in April, feels measured but finite. This is a franchise built on discipline and planning. And while the door remains open, even an open door must eventually swing shut.

So, for now, Pittsburgh waits. And hopes that silence isn’t the only thing coming from Rodgers’ camp. Because at some point, the season stops waiting for anyone—even legends.

A Quarterback Room in Limbo, and a Future Undefined

Right now, Mason Rudolph holds the keys. He’s experienced. Capable. But also emblematic of a team that knows it needs more. Pittsburgh didn’t chase a quarterback early in the draft. Will Howard, a sixth-round pick from Ohio State, brings upside but no immediate answers.

There is no mystery here. If Rodgers joins the Steelers, he’s the best quarterback on the roster—by talent, resume, and presence alone.

And yet, Rodgers remains unsigned.

At 41, questions follow him. About durability. About motivation. About whether the magic still flickers under center. But even those questions offer more promise than the certainty of uncertainty Pittsburgh currently faces.

This team isn’t rebuilding. It’s ready to contend—with the right piece at quarterback. The defense is loaded. The receiving corps has been reshaped. The AFC, while unforgiving, rewards veteran savvy. Rodgers has that. And more.

But for now, Pittsburgh is a roster with an asterisk. Waiting for the answer. Wondering whether it’s coming from a four-time MVP—or from a committee of maybes.

Hope, Hesitation, and the Echoes of What Could Be

Rodgers has already been in the building. Already spun the ball to DK Metcalf. For fans in Pittsburgh, those moments felt like the start of something. Instead, they’ve become part of a holding pattern.

He’s been linked to other teams, but none with the same heat. None with the same whispers. The Steelers, by most accounts, have done everything they can. The offer is on the table. The opportunity is real.

Now, it’s Rodgers’ move.

Rooney hasn’t put out an ultimatum. But his tone carries weight. The kind of weight that suggests patience, while real, is not endless. This isn’t bitterness. It’s football. And football, like life, has a clock.

So maybe this ends with a handshake and a signing. Or maybe Rodgers never walks through that door again.

But if he does, the city will know what could have been. And if he doesn’t, the Steelers will move forward—just not as far, or as fast, as they hoped.

Author image
Twitter

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch
Author Image

Colin Lynch

Twitter
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones
NFL

LATEST Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2025
USATSI 25380341 168396541 lowres
NFL
Which NFL teams wanted to ban the tush push? Full voting revealed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 22 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ play will remain legal in the NFL following a vote among team owners on Wednesday. The decision comes as a surprise to some as…

Jim Irsay Colts
NFL
Players, coaches, and fans mourn the loss of Colts owner Jim Irsay who passed away at 65
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2025

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL was hit with some devastating news. At 65, Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay passed away peacefully in his sleep.  Jim Irsay took over as…

USATSI 25086880 168396541 lowres
NFL
49ers QB Brock Purdy asked for $65 million annually before agreeing smaller deal
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25380373 168396541 lowres
NFL
NFL owners set to ban Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ at league meeting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25191439 168396541 lowres
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson targeting ‘dream’ gold medal at 2028 LA Olympics
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
Fred Warner 49ers pic
NFL
Fred Warner’s three-year, $63 million extension with the 49ers makes him the highest-paid LB in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top