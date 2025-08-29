NFL

Steelers rookie Will Howard is throwing again after suffering a fractured pinkie

Zach Wolpin
To start the 2025 season, Steelers rookie QB Will Howard will be on the injured reserve. That’s because the 23-year-old suffered a fractured pinkie during a practice in early August. 

Last season, Howard was the starting QB for the National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes. This weekend, Howard is in Columbus, Ohio, to watch the Buckeyes face the Texas Longhorns. On Friday, Howard appeared on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show and discussed his current status. He shared that he is back to throwing this week for the Steelers. A step in the right direction for the rookie QB.

Will Howard has some time before he is off the IR


In the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Steelers selected Will Howard out of Ohio State. The rookie QB is well aware of his place on Pittsburgh’s roster this season. Aaron Rodgers is the undisputed starter, and Mason Rudolph is the backup. Speaking with the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Will Howard called 2025 “a developmental year.” Additionally, Howard told McAfee that he felt he was having a strong camp with the Steelers before his injury happened.

Will Howard fractured the pinkie on his throwing hand during a quarterback and center exchange. That forced the rookie to miss the entire 2025 preseason. Those are valuable missed reps for a young QB with little to no experience in the NFL. Luckily, the Steelers will not be calling upon Howard to begin the year.

He has time to recover from a hand injury and get back into the flow. Starting the season on the IR, he’ll miss at least the first four games for the Steelers. With Pittsburgh having a Week 5 bye, the earliest Will Howard could return is in Week 6 vs. the Browns. On Friday, Howard told Pat McAfee, “It’s feeling good, going in the right direction.”

Before his injury this summer, Steelers veterans were impressed with the rookie QB. Defensive ace Cam Heyward said he was impressed with Howard’s IQ for his age. Additionally, he said Howard is a smart football player who asks the right questions. That’s a positive sign for Steelers fans. After Aaron Rodgers leaves, the team will be searching for a franchise QB. Will Howard could find himself in the mix for the starting role a year from now.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
