NFL

After a long wait, Aaron Rodgers will sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic

Following the 2024 season, the Steelers parted ways with QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh signed Skylar Thompson this offseason and drafted National Champion QB Will Howard. 

Mason Rudolph is another QB on Pittsburgh’s roster for 2025. There’s been a glaring need to have a difference-making signal-caller. None of the aforementioned QBs bring that to the table. This offseason, the Steelers have been banking on Aaron Rodgers to be that person. On Thursday, NFL insiders announced that Rodgers is officially signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers will be a Steeler in 2025


Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will join a new team for the 2025 season. After two years with the Jets, Rodgers will stay in the AFC and travel west to play for the Steelers. Most free agents would prefer to sign as early as possible. There are only so many spots on an NFL roster. Aaron Rodgers marches to the beat of his own drum and took time to consider where he wants to play in 2025.

The 41-year-old started all 17 games for the Jets in 2024. New York finished 5-12 and missed the postseason. Following a losing season, the Jets released Aaron Rodgers, making him a free agent. After free agency shook out, it was obvious where Rodgers was headed. Pittsburgh was his best option left, and the Steelers desperately needed a starting QB for 2025.

Aaron Rodgers is swapping places with Justin Fields, who signed with the Jets. Fields started six games for Pittsburgh in 2024 before Russell Wilson started the final 11 games of the season. Rodgers is their most experienced QB on the roster by a long shot. This offseason, the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Cowboys. To add to their WR room, they traded with the Seahawks for WR DK Metcalf. How far can Aaron Rodgers take the Steelers in the AFC?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Aaron Rodgers Jets pic
NFL

LATEST After a long wait, Aaron Rodgers will sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 06 2025
Amon-Ra St. Brown Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expects to Be Ready for Lions Training Camp
NFL
Amon-Ra St. Brown Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expects to Be Ready for Lions Training Camp
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 05 2025

Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown undergoes minor knee surgery, anticipates full return for training camp ahead of 2025 NFL season. The practice field buzzed with drills, coaches barking commands, and…

Donald Parham Jr. Tears Achilles at Steelers OTAs, Likely Out for 2025 Season
NFL
Donald Parham Jr. Tears Achilles at Steelers OTAs, Likely Out for 2025 Season
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 05 2025

In Pittsburgh, where the black and gold are more than colors—they’re a standard—hope for a new beginning turned somber this week. Donald Parham Jr., the newly signed tight end with…

Steelers respond after players hand Donald Trump team jersey
NFL
Steelers Respond After Players Give Donald Trump Team Jersey at Rally
Author image James Lloyd  •  Jun 04 2025
Sam Darnold and Mike Macdonald pic
NFL
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear Sam Darnold is their starting QB
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 04 2025
Donald Parham Jr Achilles Injury
NFL
Steelers TE Donald Parham Jr Tears Achilles at OTAs, Likely Out for 2025 Season
Author image James Lloyd  •  Jun 04 2025
Bijan Robinson Eyes 2028 Olympics: Falcons Star Wants to Represent Team USA in Flag Football
NFL
Bijan Robinson Eyes 2028 Olympics: Falcons Star Wants to Represent Team USA in Flag Football
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 04 2025
Arrow to top