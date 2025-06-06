After a long wait, Aaron Rodgers will sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Following the 2024 season, the Steelers parted ways with QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Pittsburgh signed Skylar Thompson this offseason and drafted National Champion QB Will Howard.

Mason Rudolph is another QB on Pittsburgh’s roster for 2025. There’s been a glaring need to have a difference-making signal-caller. None of the aforementioned QBs bring that to the table. This offseason, the Steelers have been banking on Aaron Rodgers to be that person. On Thursday, NFL insiders announced that Rodgers is officially signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers will be a Steeler in 2025

From @GMFB: It has happened — Aaron Rodgers has agreed to terms with the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/6hxDXJ9tdy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2025



Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will join a new team for the 2025 season. After two years with the Jets, Rodgers will stay in the AFC and travel west to play for the Steelers. Most free agents would prefer to sign as early as possible. There are only so many spots on an NFL roster. Aaron Rodgers marches to the beat of his own drum and took time to consider where he wants to play in 2025.

The 41-year-old started all 17 games for the Jets in 2024. New York finished 5-12 and missed the postseason. Following a losing season, the Jets released Aaron Rodgers, making him a free agent. After free agency shook out, it was obvious where Rodgers was headed. Pittsburgh was his best option left, and the Steelers desperately needed a starting QB for 2025.

Aaron Rodgers is swapping places with Justin Fields, who signed with the Jets. Fields started six games for Pittsburgh in 2024 before Russell Wilson started the final 11 games of the season. Rodgers is their most experienced QB on the roster by a long shot. This offseason, the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Cowboys. To add to their WR room, they traded with the Seahawks for WR DK Metcalf. How far can Aaron Rodgers take the Steelers in the AFC?