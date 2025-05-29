NFL

Steelers’ rookie RB Kaleb Johnson is making a name for himself at OTAs this week

Zach Wolpin
When the Steelers declined Najee Harris’s 5th-year option last May, it was evident the team was ready to move on. Harris played the final season of his rookie deal with Pittsburgh in 2024. 

Following the end of the season, the Steelers released Najee Harris. In the 2025 NFL draft, Pittsburgh used its third-round pick to select RB Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa. Through the team’s OTAs, Johnson is quickly making a name for himself. He looks the part of a workhorse RB and could easily replace Harris’ role.

Kaleb Johnson is turning heads at Steelers OTAs


Before Kaleb Johnson was drafted by Pittsburgh, he played three seasons at Iowa. His 2024 campaign was far and away the most productive year of his collegiate career. Johnson started all 12 regular-season games for the Hawkeyes. He carried the ball 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. His rushing yards and rushing touchdowns led the Big 10 in 2024. The 21-year-old was named an All-American last season with Iowa.

At six-foot-one, 224 pounds, Kaleb Johnson has the physical frame of a workhorse RB in the NFL. The Steelers are having their OTAs this week and next week. So far, Johnson has been turning heads. In the clip above, Steelers fans are raving about what they’re seeing from Kaleb Johnson. It’s still too early to tell if the Steelers hit on this draft pick. However, early signs show that Johnson is ready for life in the NFL.

Nick Farbaugh from Pennlive.com reported that Johnson’s work ethic is extremely high for a rookie. He’s detail-oriented and is always asking questions. That is something Johnson said he prides himself on. Additionally, Farabaugh said members of the Steelers’ organization love Kaleb Johnson’s work ethic. If he can continue to learn quickly and adapt, Johnson could be a starter as a rookie. Pittsburgh is hoping to revamp its running game after parting ways with Najee Harris and drafting a player like Kaleb Johnson.

