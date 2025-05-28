Steelers Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw said the team’s interest in Aaron Rodgers ‘a joke’

In 2024, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields made starts at QB for the Steelers. Both players moved on to a new team for the 2025 season. On Pittsburgh’s depth chart, Mason Rudolph is listed as their starter.

This offseason, there has been mutual interest between Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. However, the 41-year-old has yet to sign for the 2025 season. On Tuesday, Steelers Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw was interviewed by 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas. Bradshaw criticized Pittsburgh’s interest in signing Aaron Rodgers. He called it “a joke.”

Terry Bradshaw doesn’t want the Steelers to sign Aaron Rodgers

Terry Bradshaw called the Steelers’ interest in Aaron Rodgers “a joke”. Story via @bepryor:https://t.co/z0z72s74aC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2025



It’s no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting to hear Aaron Rodgers’ decision. The four-time league MVP played two seasons for the New York Jets. In Week 1 of the 2023 season, Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the game and missed the rest of the season. He did start all 17 games for the Jets in 2024. However, New York released Rodgers in mid-March. There has been mutual interest between the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers.

All signs point to Rodgers playing for the Steelers in 2025. Pittsburgh still has to sign the All-Pro QB to a deal for next season. Recently, Steelers Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw shared his displeasure with the team pursuing Aaron Rodgers. Bradshaw called it “a joke” and said Rodgers “needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Not only was he critical of Aaron Rodgers, but Bradshaw also spoke about how the team failed Kenny Pickett. Terry Bradshaw thought Pickett had talent. Pittsburgh traded Pickett to the Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl as the backup in 2024. Now, he’s competing for the starting spot in Cleveland. By Terry Bradshaw’s account, the Steelers are moving in the wrong direction. He’s not a fan of the team signing Rodgers for one season and then having no long-term option. However, the team did draft Ohio State’s Will Howard in the sixth round.