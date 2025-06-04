NFL

Steelers TE Donald Parham Jr Tears Achilles at OTAs, Likely Out for 2025 Season

Author image
James Lloyd
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Donald Parham Jr Achilles Injury
Donald Parham Jr Achilles Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr tore his Achilles during OTAs and is likely out for the 2025 NFL season.

What Happened to Donald Parham Jr?

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a major blow on Tuesday when newly signed tight end Donald Parham Jr suffered a torn Achilles during OTAs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 27-year-old is expected to miss the entire 2025 NFL season.

Parham had signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Steelers earlier this offseason after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury likely ends his Pittsburgh tenure before it ever officially begins.

Donald Parham Achilles Injury Recovery Time

A torn Achilles typically requires 9–12 months of recovery, meaning Parham’s 2025 season is almost certainly over. He’ll undergo surgery followed by a lengthy rehab process, with the hope of returning in time for 2026 free agency.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Parham was coming off a career-best year in 2024 with the Chargers, hauling in 27 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Steelers Tight End Depth

With Parham sidelined, the Steelers’ tight end depth chart changes significantly. Last season’s starter, Pat Freiermuth, remains the most obvious option. The team also has Darnell Washington and JJ Galbreath on the roster.

However, Parham’s injury has reportedly reopened the door for a potential trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jonnu Smith. Talks between the two teams had previously cooled but are now back on, per Schefter.

Are the Steelers Trading for Jonnu Smith?

The Steelers have resumed trade discussions with Miami for tight end Jonnu Smith, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2024. Smith notched 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Dolphins and is reportedly seeking a new contract.

While Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said Miami remains his client’s preferred destination, Pittsburgh’s growing need at tight end could lead to an aggressive push to acquire him.

How Will Parham’s Injury Affect Steelers Offense?

Parham wasn’t expected to be the centerpiece of the offense, but he would’ve been a valuable red zone target and rotational pass-catcher. His loss narrows the team’s options, particularly if another tight end suffers an injury.

More critically, Pittsburgh still lacks clarity at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned, and the team is reportedly waiting on his decision. Until then, Mason Rudolph is the presumptive starter.

When Do the Steelers Open the 2025 NFL Season?

The Steelers begin their 2025 campaign on September 7 against the New York Jets—the former team of Aaron Rodgers.

With a playoff-caliber defense and lingering uncertainty on offense, all eyes will be on the quarterback room and whether the team can secure another proven pass-catcher before Week 1.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

James Lloyd

James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd
Author Image

James Lloyd

Twitter Linkedin
James is a sports writer, mainly covering football news, betting and statistics. He also covers other sports, such as darts, boxing, and MMA. He has produced content for multiple online sports pages, including Breaking The Lines. Having attended Manchester Metropolitan University for four years, James has a Master's degree in Sport & Exercise Physiology and also works as a Video Scout for 360 Scouting.
View All Posts By James Lloyd

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Steelers respond after players hand Donald Trump team jersey
NFL

LATEST Steelers Respond After Players Give Donald Trump Team Jersey at Rally

Author image James Lloyd  •  Jun 04 2025
Sam Darnold and Mike Macdonald pic
NFL
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear Sam Darnold is their starting QB
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 04 2025

The 2024 season was a breakout year for QB Sam Darnold. After a shaky start to his career in New York, Darnold thrived with the Vikings last season.  He started…

Donald Parham Jr Achilles Injury
NFL
Steelers TE Donald Parham Jr Tears Achilles at OTAs, Likely Out for 2025 Season
Author image James Lloyd  •  Jun 04 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr tore his Achilles during OTAs and is likely out for the 2025 NFL season. What Happened to Donald Parham Jr? The Pittsburgh Steelers…

Bijan Robinson Eyes 2028 Olympics: Falcons Star Wants to Represent Team USA in Flag Football
NFL
Bijan Robinson Eyes 2028 Olympics: Falcons Star Wants to Represent Team USA in Flag Football
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 04 2025
USATSI 26306924 168396541 lowres
NFL
Russell Wilson is New York Giants’ clear-cut starting QB at OTAs
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 29 2025
Kaleb Johnson Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers’ rookie RB Kaleb Johnson is making a name for himself at OTAs this week
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 29 2025
USATSI 24603113 168396541 lowres
NFL
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirms team is aware of viral Stefon Diggs video
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 29 2025
Arrow to top