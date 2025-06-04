Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Donald Parham Jr tore his Achilles during OTAs and is likely out for the 2025 NFL season.

What Happened to Donald Parham Jr?

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt a major blow on Tuesday when newly signed tight end Donald Parham Jr suffered a torn Achilles during OTAs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 27-year-old is expected to miss the entire 2025 NFL season.

Parham had signed a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Steelers earlier this offseason after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury likely ends his Pittsburgh tenure before it ever officially begins.

Donald Parham Achilles Injury Recovery Time

A torn Achilles typically requires 9–12 months of recovery, meaning Parham’s 2025 season is almost certainly over. He’ll undergo surgery followed by a lengthy rehab process, with the hope of returning in time for 2026 free agency.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Parham was coming off a career-best year in 2024 with the Chargers, hauling in 27 receptions for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Steelers Tight End Depth

With Parham sidelined, the Steelers’ tight end depth chart changes significantly. Last season’s starter, Pat Freiermuth, remains the most obvious option. The team also has Darnell Washington and JJ Galbreath on the roster.

However, Parham’s injury has reportedly reopened the door for a potential trade with the Miami Dolphins for Jonnu Smith. Talks between the two teams had previously cooled but are now back on, per Schefter.

Are the Steelers Trading for Jonnu Smith?

The Steelers have resumed trade discussions with Miami for tight end Jonnu Smith, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2024. Smith notched 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Dolphins and is reportedly seeking a new contract.

While Smith’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said Miami remains his client’s preferred destination, Pittsburgh’s growing need at tight end could lead to an aggressive push to acquire him.

How Will Parham’s Injury Affect Steelers Offense?

Parham wasn’t expected to be the centerpiece of the offense, but he would’ve been a valuable red zone target and rotational pass-catcher. His loss narrows the team’s options, particularly if another tight end suffers an injury.

More critically, Pittsburgh still lacks clarity at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned, and the team is reportedly waiting on his decision. Until then, Mason Rudolph is the presumptive starter.

When Do the Steelers Open the 2025 NFL Season?

The Steelers begin their 2025 campaign on September 7 against the New York Jets—the former team of Aaron Rodgers.

With a playoff-caliber defense and lingering uncertainty on offense, all eyes will be on the quarterback room and whether the team can secure another proven pass-catcher before Week 1.