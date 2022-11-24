Spencer Rattler Fires Shots at Pac-12 Defenses and Talks Perfect Thanksgiving Meal

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There was a lot of talk about Spencer Rattler in college football last weekend. The South Carolina quarterback threw six touchdowns against the country’s fifth ranked team, Tennessee, leading his Gamecocks team to a whopping 63-38 victory. In a Wednesday session with the press, Rattler was asked about Thanksgiving and his goals for next season. His responses included a quick, not so subtle dig at the Pac-12.

Rattler talks perfect Thanksgiving meal

Spencer Rattler will have a good Thanksgiving this year. The Gamecocks QB is fresh off handing Tennessee a beating and must be feeling good heading into the holidays.

It hasn’t all gone to plan for Rattler since he transferred from Oklahoma this offseason after losing his QB job to Caleb Williams, who later transferred to USC with to meet up with former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley.

Last week, we got a real glimpse of what Rattler was capable of. A former five-star, number one pro-style QB high school recruit, Rattler has struggled at the next level. However, last Saturday’s performance is a reminder of how good he can be.

He threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns as the Gamecocks dispatched a Tennessee team that many thought was among the best in college football.

In a recent media session, Rattler was asked what he was thankful for and what is his perfect Thanksgiving meal.

“Obviously, a good turkey,” Rattler said. “You need some good stuffing. I like the cranberry, mac ‘n’ cheese. You can’t go wrong with any of it. You need all of it.”

“[I’m thankful for] my family, and the situation I’m in right now,” Rattler said when asked what he was most thankful for. “My parents, my sister, my loved ones and, obviously, my team and everybody that’s just in my circle. Very blessed.”

Rattler fires shots at Pac-12 defenses

Rattler also got a little dig in at the defense played in the Pac-12 when compared to the SEC when asked about his goals for next season.

“Really, just not back down from competition,” Rattler said. “You know, [I] could have went to the PAC-12 or somewhere like that. You know, there’s defenses here (SEC) that get you better as a player.”

We are not saying he is salty at Caleb Williams and what he’s done with USC, but we are not saying he isn’t either. It is a very interesting comment and we are still deciphering it.

Rattler and the Gamecocks take on Clemson in a huge rivalry game this Saturday.

