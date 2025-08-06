NFL

Shedeur Sanders will start Cleveland’s preseason opener vs. the Panthers

Zach Wolpin
Through free agency, trades, and the NFL draft,  the Browns added several QBs to their roster this offseason. In a trade with the Eagles, the Browns acquired QB Kenny Pickett. Additionally, Cleveland signed veteran Joe Flacco to a one-year, $4 million deal. 

In the third round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Browns selected QB Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon. Then in the fifth round, Cleveland selected QB Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. Despite being listed as fourth on the Browns’ depth chart, Sanders has a massive opportunity on Friday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that Sheduer Sanders will start the preseason opener vs. the Panthers.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders will start vs. Carolina on Friday evening

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, analysts predicted Sheduer Sanders would be drafted in the first round. However, only two QBs were selected in the top 32 picks. Surprisingly, Sanders fell to the fifth round and was drafted by the Browns. An interesting pick for Cleveland, who had just selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round. On Cleveland’s initial depth chart, Shedeur Sanders is listed as the fourth-string QB.

However, Sanders was recently named the starting QB for the Browns’ preseason opener. Joe Flacco is 40 years old and is the unquestioned veteran and starter for Cleveland. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both nursing hamstring injuries. With no reason to play Flacco on Friday night, the Browns will give Shedeur Sanders a huge chance.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Sanders will take a majority of the reps for the Browns. If the rookie plays well, that could move him up on the depth chart. Newly signed QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will also see action for the Browns on Friday vs. the Panthers. The Browns begin joint practices with Carolina starting  Wednesday.

While it’s uncommon for teams to keep four QBs on a 53-man roster, GM Andrew Berry is not opposed to the idea. Joe Flacco is likely a one-year rental for the Browns, and they have two rookie QBs. That’s a rare circumstance where keeping four QBs benefits the Browns. Two of the four QBs could find their way to the practice squad. If Sheduer Sanders impresses his coaches on Friday, maybe he earns an opportunity to be the second-string QB in 2025.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
