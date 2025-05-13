Jackson Cantwell’s Miami commitment shakes SEC recruiting, while Georgia, LSU, and Texas A&M battle for dominance in 2026 recruiting.

Sometimes, it only takes one commitment to shake the foundations of an entire conference. Jackson Cantwell’s decision to choose Miami over SEC heavyweights like Georgia sent a jolt through the recruiting world.

But in the aftermath of that surprise, the SEC has quietly steadied itself—plotting, pursuing, building. In a league where recruiting is the lifeblood and every name is a headline, momentum shifts by the hour. As summer approaches and official visits loom, the race to the top of the 2026 class is intensifying. And the Southeastern Conference, once again, is leading the charge.

Georgia Rebounds, Eyes More Fireworks

Missing on the No. 1 player in the nation would rattle most programs. But Georgia is not most programs.

Jackson Cantwell’s shock commitment to Miami could’ve cast a shadow in Athens. Instead, the Bulldogs answered with silence—and then, with stars. They now sit comfortably inside the top 10 of the Rivals Team Rankings, fueled by the recent commitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. It’s not noise; it’s momentum.

Grateful! 100% Committed. See y’all in Athens! pic.twitter.com/l72TjrFr7D — Jared Curtis 2026 QB (@Jaredcurtis37) May 5, 2025

Kirby Smart and his staff are far from finished. Georgia holds an edge with several top-50 prospects, including Jae Lamar, Mark Bowman, Kaiden Prothro, and Khamari Brooks. Their summer board is stacked, and official visits could tilt the table even further.

The next big chip may be Boobie Feaster, the electric five-star wideout nearing a July 4th decision. LSU and Texas A&M remain strong contenders, but Georgia hasn’t left the picture. The Dawgs are building a class that feels inevitable—maybe not flashy, but fierce. And if history has taught us anything, it’s that Georgia under Smart always finds a way to reload, not just recover.

Texas A&M and LSU: A Heavyweight Recruiting Bout

In the trenches of SEC recruiting, few battles are more familiar—or more fierce—than LSU and Texas A&M. Right now, they’re clashing over two of the biggest prizes in the 2026 class.

Boobie Feaster’s name carries weight. A dynamic wideout with family ties to Louisiana, his connection to Baton Rouge is more than football. LSU made a lasting impression this spring. But A&M has refused to fade. They’ve had him on campus multiple times, and the message has resonated. As his July 4 commitment nears, momentum swings by the week.

DeSoto (Tex.) four-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster is down to four schools with a commitment date locked in. Which programs are surging in his recruitment? Where do the #LSU Tigers stand down the stretch? More on the coveted wideout: https://t.co/Iz1i3dkH3V pic.twitter.com/C7bFu1i9kt — LSU Tigers On SI (@LSUTigersSI) May 12, 2025

Then there’s Lamar Brown. An elite lineman and the No. 25 overall prospect in the Rivals250, Brown has trimmed his list to LSU, A&M, Miami, and Florida State. But the real fight is between the Aggies and Tigers. If the decision came today, LSU might hold the edge. Still, Brown has visited College Station three times this spring. Another trip in June, paired with a final push, could change everything.

These aren’t just recruitments. They’re statements. In a league where battles off the field shape success on it, A&M and LSU are playing chess—with five-stars as the pieces.

Longhorns Storm Louisiana While Tigers Hold the Line

Crossing into Louisiana for talent is like walking into someone else’s house—you better have a plan. And lately, no one has done it better than Texas.

Steve Sarkisian has found a formula that works. It started with Arch Manning and hasn’t stopped since. Derek Williams. James Simon. Wardell Mack. And now, Hayward Howard Jr.—a four-star cornerback from New Orleans power Edna Karr—joins the growing list.

It’s impressive. It’s intentional. And it’s something LSU can’t ignore.

2026 New Orleans (Edna Karr HS) CB Hayward Howard has committed to Texas 🤘 pic.twitter.com/PTPqVyiglh — TFB Texas (@TFB_Texas) May 9, 2025

LSU has long dominated its home state. But in this cycle, the borders are more porous. The Tigers still hold sway—see their position with Bentley, Brown, and Feaster—but they’re fighting more than ever to keep their backyard intact.

The quarterback race is a perfect snapshot. Bowe Bentley, a four-star signal-caller, has narrowed his choices to LSU and Oklahoma. His visits to Norman and Baton Rouge in June will likely seal his future. It’s another high-stakes moment in a region where every win matters.

For now, Louisiana remains contested ground. But if LSU wants to hold the line—and Texas wants to plant its flag—it’ll happen not in headlines, but in commitments. The kind that reshape depth charts. And define seasons.