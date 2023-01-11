Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Still Struggling For Wild Card Round Against Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have been preparing for their battle with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Wild Card round matchup this weekend, and are still unsure on Lamar Jackson’s status going into it.

In the regular season, the sides split the season series one game apiece, with Baltimore winning the Week 5 meeting, meanwhile Cincinatti won the Week 18 clash in the final game of the (regular) season.

Ravens quarterback missed the Week 18 match, as he’s been injured since Week 13 after suffering an injury to his knee against the Denver Broncos.

There’s not been too much said regarding his status for this weekend, however Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Jackson faces an “uphill battle” to play in the Wild Card round.

From @GMFB: #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (PCL) faces an uphill battle to play vs. the #Bengals in their Wild Card game, per me and @MikeGarafolo. More uncertainty. … Meanwhile, Baltimore paid LB Roquan Smith on a 5-year, $100M deal. pic.twitter.com/85Nbo8AefH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

In a follow up tweet in reply to Rapoport’s, his colleague Mike Garafolo said that Jackson “hasn’t felt right” which is a worry for Ravens fans, who were hopeful that Jackson would be back for this crunching fixture.

Lamar Jackson has tried to do some work on his injured knee but hasn’t felt right to this point. He’s yet to practice at all since getting hurt, as the #Ravens begin their practice week for the #Bengals today. https://t.co/0UDzgCz7Dc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 11, 2023

A return to the field for Jackson would give the Ravens a huge boost going into their game against last year’s Super Bowl runners up.

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Odds

If Jackson is unable to play, Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown would take over as starting QB once again.

