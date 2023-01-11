NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Still Struggling For Wild Card Round Against Bengals

Author image
Kyle Curran
3 min read
Lamar Jackson Getty FTR 083022
Lamar Jackson Getty FTR 083022
The Baltimore Ravens have been preparing for their battle with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their Wild Card round matchup this weekend, and are still unsure on Lamar Jackson’s status going into it. 

In the regular season, the sides split the season series one game apiece, with Baltimore winning the Week 5 meeting, meanwhile Cincinatti won the Week 18 clash in the final game of the (regular) season.

Ravens quarterback missed the Week 18 match, as he’s been injured since Week 13 after suffering an injury to his knee against the Denver Broncos.

There’s not been too much said regarding his status for this weekend, however Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Jackson faces an “uphill battle” to play in the Wild Card round.

In a follow up tweet in reply to Rapoport’s, his colleague Mike Garafolo said that Jackson “hasn’t felt right” which is a worry for Ravens fans, who were hopeful that Jackson would be back for this crunching fixture.

A return to the field for Jackson would give the Ravens a huge boost going into their game against last year’s Super Bowl runners up.

Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Odds

Bet Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +245 -290 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

If Jackson is unable to play, Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown would take over as starting QB once again.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
