Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said the team will have an RB by committee approach in 2025

Following a 4-13 record in 2024, the Raiders made changes this offseason. Las Vegas fired head coach Antonio Pierce after two seasons. His replacement is Super Bowl champion head coach Pete Carroll.

Speaking to the media after mandatory minicamp, Carroll had some startling comments about his RB room. Despite the Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty sixth overall, he said the team could have a running back by committee approach. Carroll said, “I’m not relying on one guy, you know.”

What is the Raiders’ plan for rookie RB Ashton Jeanty?

With the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the Raiders selected RB Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State. Jeanty finished second in Heisman Trophy voting last season and was hands down the most dominant RB in college football. His 374 carries and 2,601 rushing yards led the nation. The 21-year-old had 29 rushing touchdowns and was named an All-American for his 2024 campaign.

Despite all those accolades and production in college, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is not committed to Jeanty as the team’s workhorse. Rather, Carroll told the media he will not rely on just one RB to carry the load in 2025. Along with Jeanty, the Raiders have veteran RB Raheem Mostert and Zamir White. Pete Carroll told the media, “I love having multiple guys play,” and this was true in his time with the Seahawks.

The long-time head coach said the RBs on their roster will have a chance to compete when they put the pads on. That is when the team will asses who their top RB is and how they will split the carries. Raheem Mostert has been impressed with his rookie teammates Ashton Jeanty. He called him a “generational talent” and believes he will be “special.” The Raiders open the 2025 regular season on the road in Week 1 and face the New England Patriots.