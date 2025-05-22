NFL

Players, coaches, and fans mourn the loss of Colts owner Jim Irsay who passed away at 65

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jim Irsay Colts
Jim Irsay Colts

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL was hit with some devastating news. At 65, Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay passed away peacefully in his sleep. 

Jim Irsay took over as the Colts’ principal owner in 1997. In his tenure, Indianapolis made 16 playoff appearances, won two AFC titles, and one Super Bowl. Players, coaches, and fans mourned the loss of Jim Irasy. He is survived by his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson; his ex-wife and his daughters’ mother, Meg Coyle; and 10 grandchildren.

Long-time Colts owner Jim Irsay died on Wednesday


In 1984, Jim Irsay became the youngest GM in the history of the NFL at just 25. When his father died in 1997, Irsay became the principal owner of the Indianapolis Colts. He was the NFL’s youngest owner at the time. Jim Irsay was the definition of an NFL lifer. As a kid, Irsay hung out in the locker room with Hall of Fame QB Johnny Unitas. That’s where his love for the game grew at an early age, and that never wavered.

Former Colts punter and ESPN media member Pat McAfee shared a touching tribute to Jim Irsay on Wednesday evening. McAfee had this to say.

“The 1st time he and I really had an extended convo was at training camp after the lockout in 2011.. players and front office weren’t allowed to communicate with each other during the lockout but, Jim followed me on Twitter throughout the CBA negotiations.. his first day at training camp, immediately after the lockout ended, he drove his golf cart over to where I was and started firing off questions about Twitter.. He enjoyed the thought of being able to connect with Colts fans all over the world.. he appreciated the opportunity to be able to share some of his thoughts in his own way.. and he absolutely LOVED the idea of being able to give money/experiences/tickets/etc. away to people on Twitter.” – Pat McAfee

Additionally, former Colts head coach and Super Bowl champion Tony Dungy shared his thoughts via social media.

“When I got the news last night that Jim Irsay had passed away in his sleep it was devastating to me. The Bible says in many places that tomorrow is not promised to us but I wasn’t ready for this. Jim was one of the kindest, most compassionate people I have ever known. He was awesome to me and my family. He was a blessing to his players and staff. But more than that he had a heart for people and for the city of Indianapolis. He loved people and did so many things for others—more things than you could imagine. I miss him already. He was a special man and I couldn’t have worked for a better owner.” – Tony Dungy

Jim Irsay was a beloved figure in the Colts’ organization and the rest of the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indianapolis was unquestioned. Ownership of the team is expected to be transferred to his daughters. In 2012, they were each given an ownership title and have active roles in the organization. His eldest daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, is most actively involved with the team operations. We’ll see how the Colts operate heading into the 2025 season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones
NFL

LATEST Steelers Still Waiting on Aaron Rodgers Decision, But Clock Quietly Ticks Toward Offseason Milestones

Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 22 2025
USATSI 25380341 168396541 lowres
NFL
Which NFL teams wanted to ban the tush push? Full voting revealed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 22 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ play will remain legal in the NFL following a vote among team owners on Wednesday. The decision comes as a surprise to some as…

Jim Irsay Colts
NFL
Players, coaches, and fans mourn the loss of Colts owner Jim Irsay who passed away at 65
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 22 2025

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL was hit with some devastating news. At 65, Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay passed away peacefully in his sleep.  Jim Irsay took over as…

USATSI 25086880 168396541 lowres
NFL
49ers QB Brock Purdy asked for $65 million annually before agreeing smaller deal
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25380373 168396541 lowres
NFL
NFL owners set to ban Eagles’ signature ‘tush push’ at league meeting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
USATSI 25191439 168396541 lowres
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson targeting ‘dream’ gold medal at 2028 LA Olympics
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 21 2025
Fred Warner 49ers pic
NFL
Fred Warner’s three-year, $63 million extension with the 49ers makes him the highest-paid LB in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 20 2025
Arrow to top