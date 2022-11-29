Philadelphia Eagles 363 Rushing Yards Against Packers is Top-20 of All-Time

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

It was quite a night for the Eagles on Sunday Night Football as they ran the ball down the throats of the Green Bay Packers all evening. Big nights for QB Jalen Hurts and RB Miles Sanders helped the Eagles to 363 rushing yards in the game. It was a figure topped only by the 2021 Baltimore Ravens in the last 15 years, and enough for top-20 of all-time. The Eagles eventually ran out 40-33 winners.

Hurts and Sanders help rack up rushing yardage

Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders were the stars of the show on SNF. Quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards while also throwing for two touchdowns. Hurts’ rushing yards are the most ever by an Eagles quarterback in a game.

Meanwhile, running back Miles Sanders racked up 143 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The two helped lead the Eagles to a massive 363 rushing yards against the Green Bay Packers. That total that was enough for the 16th best regular season total of all-time in the NFL. In 2021, the Baltimore Ravens rushed for 404 yards, but barring that, this Eagles’ rushing yards total was the highest since 2007.

Jalen Hurts’ rushing game has helped elevate him into MVP conversations this year. Hurts was around +2000 to be MVP with sportsbooks at the start of the season, and can now be backed at +350 with Bovada. Patrick Mahomes is now the odds on favorite for the award.

Most rushing yards in a game belongs to 1950’s New York Giants

The most rushing yards ever in a game belongs to the New York Giants. They ran for 423 yards and six touchdowns on 56 attempts back in 1950 against the Baltimore Colts.

In more recent times, Corey Dillon rushed for 278 yards when the Cincinnati Bengals rushed for 407 yards against the Denver Broncos in 2000.