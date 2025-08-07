Pete Carroll and Geno Smith return to Seattle on Thursday for preseason action

On Thursday, August 7, the Las Vegas Raiders are on the road for their first preseason game. At 10:00 p.m. EST, the Raiders will face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a homecoming for two members of the Raiders’ organization. Pete Carroll and Geno Smith spent four seasons together as head coach and QB in Seattle. Thursday’s preseason opener will be their first game back at Lumen Field. Geno Smith will start Las Vegas’ preseason game vs. the Seahawks.

Can the Raiders get a win for Pete Carroll and Geno Smith in their first game back at Seattle?

“It’s not just friendship. It’s the shared experience.”@Raiders head coach Pete Carroll talks about how important it was to bring @GenoSmith3 to the Silver and Black ⬇️ @OmarDRuiz @cfrelund pic.twitter.com/itsCEihdlP — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 4, 2025



For 14 seasons, Pete Carroll was head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. He helped the franchise win its first and only NFL title in 2014. Following the 2023 season, Seattle parted ways with the long-time head coach. Carroll was out of the league for the 2024 season, but was hired this offseason by the Raiders. When he got the job, Carroll had a plan at QB.

Las Vegas made a trade with the Seahawks to acquire Geno Smith. Carroll was his head coach in Seattle for four seasons. When Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle, Smith was given the chance to start at QB. He credits Pete Carroll for helping him think differently about himself. Before his time in Seattle, Smith struggled when given an opportunity as a starter.

Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and Jamal Adams all return to Seattle tonight. pic.twitter.com/DwdZtm4kAB — Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) August 7, 2025

However, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks revived Smith’s career. During his first season as a starter for Seattle in 2022, Smith threw for a career-high 30 passing touchdowns and started all 17 games. In 2024, the veteran QB had a career-high 4,320 passing yards. However, Carroll was fired by the Seahawks, and Smith was traded.

The head coach and QB pairing will return to Seattle for the first time on Thursday evening. Las Vegas has a preseason game vs. the Seahawks. Another former Seahawk is also on the Raiders’ 2025 roster. Former Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is a backup for the Raiders this season. Expect Pete Carroll to get a warm welcome from Seahawks fans before tonight’s game. Could a video tribute to Carroll on the jumbotron be in store?