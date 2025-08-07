NFL

Pete Carroll and Geno Smith return to Seattle on Thursday for preseason action

On Thursday, August 7, the Las Vegas Raiders are on the road for their first preseason game. At 10:00 p.m. EST, the Raiders will face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is a homecoming for two members of the Raiders’ organization. Pete Carroll and Geno Smith spent four seasons together as head coach and QB in Seattle. Thursday’s preseason opener will be their first game back at Lumen Field. Geno Smith will start Las Vegas’ preseason game vs. the Seahawks.

Can the Raiders get a win for Pete Carroll and Geno Smith in their first game back at Seattle?


For 14 seasons, Pete Carroll was head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. He helped the franchise win its first and only NFL title in 2014. Following the 2023 season, Seattle parted ways with the long-time head coach. Carroll was out of the league for the 2024 season, but was hired this offseason by the Raiders. When he got the job, Carroll had a plan at QB.

Las Vegas made a trade with the Seahawks to acquire Geno Smith. Carroll was his head coach in Seattle for four seasons. When Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle, Smith was given the chance to start at QB. He credits Pete Carroll for helping him think differently about himself. Before his time in Seattle, Smith struggled when given an opportunity as a starter.

However, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks revived Smith’s career. During his first season as a starter for Seattle in 2022, Smith threw for a career-high 30 passing touchdowns and started all 17 games. In 2024, the veteran QB had a career-high 4,320 passing yards. However, Carroll was fired by the Seahawks, and Smith was traded.

The head coach and QB pairing will return to Seattle for the first time on Thursday evening. Las Vegas has a preseason game vs. the Seahawks. Another former Seahawk is also on the Raiders’ 2025 roster. Former Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is a backup for the Raiders this season. Expect Pete Carroll to get a warm welcome from Seahawks fans before tonight’s game. Could a video tribute to Carroll on the jumbotron be in store?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
