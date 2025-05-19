NFL

Patriots rejected multiple offers for second round draft pick used to select TreVeyon Henderson

Joe Lyons
The New England Patriots rejected multiple offers for their second round draft pick used to select running back TreVeyon Henderson out of Ohio State.

Revealed in the first episode of ‘Forged in Foxborough’ – a YouTube series documenting never-before-seen access to the team – several teams inquired about trading up for New England’s pick at 38.

The Chicago Bears were interested, offering pick 39 and a seventh-rounder as well as the Houston Texans who put picks 58, 79 and a 2025 third-rounder on the table.

The Patriots were clearly high on Henderson and had no intention of shifting from their position, rejecting both approaches and drafting the 22-year-old.

New England will be glad to hear Henderson never fumbled the ball during his time at Ohio State, something Rhamondre Stevenson struggled with immensely last season.

WATCH: Episode 1 of Forged in Foxborough with the New England Patriots

Fresh off a national championship triumph with the Buckeyes, Henderson played in all 16 games during his final college season – rushing for 1,016 yards and ten touchdowns as a senior as well as recording 284 receiving yards and a touchdown in the air.

That was all while sharing carries in the backfield with fellow rising star Quinshon Judkins, who went two picks before Henderson in the draft at 36 to the Cleveland Browns.

Five of his 11 total touchdowns last season came in the postseason, two each in the first-round win over Tennessee and Rose Bowl win against Oregon alongside a receiving touchdown in the Cotton Bowl success over Texas.

Henderson earned All-American honors as a freshman in 2021, leading Ohio State in rushing yards (1,248) and rushing touchdowns (15) while emerging as an impressive dual threat with 312 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He led the Big Ten in yards per carry (6.8) that year and despite missing some time with injury as a sophomore and junior, Henderson bounced back to lead the Buckeyes in rushing in 2023 and made the first-team All-Big Ten.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
