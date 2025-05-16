NFL

Christian Barmore Targets Week 1 Return for Patriots After Battling Blood Clots

James Lloyd
Will Christian Barmore be back for the Patriots in time for NFL Week 1?
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is eyeing a full return in time for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, as he recovers from a serious blood clot diagnosis.

The 25-year-old lineman missed 10 games last year and saw his long-awaited return cut short after just four appearances, despite months of intense rehab and training.

Now, five months later, Barmore is back on the field for voluntary team workouts — and optimistic about what’s ahead.

“Everything looks real well,” Barmore told reporters this week. “That’s the goal… I’m really just enjoying the game that I love again.”

Christian Barmore Injury Timeline

Barmore’s 2024 season was derailed just as training camp began in late July, when doctors diagnosed him with blood clots.

While he remained around the team and worked behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, his comeback was short-lived. After four games, medical staff shut him down again to manage medication and prevent further risk.

“It was really confusing,” Barmore admitted. “I was putting in a lot of work… all that work I put in for nothing. That was one of the hardest times for me.”

He refrained from discussing medical specifics but said the the process took an emotional toll, but now seems eager to return.

Why Barmore Is Key to Patriots Defense

Before his health scare, Barmore was one of the NFL’s top interior pass rushers.

In 2023, he posted 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits, prompting the Patriots to sign him to a four-year, $83 million deal. At full health, he’s a disruptive force in the middle, and is the kind of player who can really anchor a defense.

But uncertainty around his status earlier this offseason led the Patriots to make a big move: signing former Eagles DT Milton Williams to a record-setting contract for the franchise.

Can Barmore and Williams Form the NFL’s Top Interior Duo?

If both linemen are healthy, the Patriots could boast one of the most formidable pass-rushing tandems inside. That’s especially important for a defense that has struggled to generate pressure from the edge and ranked last in sacks last season.

With Williams in the mix and Barmore potentially back to form, New England may have a much stronger defensive identity — built from the inside out.

Will Christian Barmore Be Ready for NFL Week 1?

The Patriots haven’t confirmed Barmore’s status for training camp, but he’s expected to fully participate in organized team activities (OTAs) next week.

His return to form would be a massive boost for head coach Mike Vrabel, who admitted earlier this year that the defensive line’s health was an unknown heading into 2025.

Barmore knows how much is riding on his recovery — and how far he’s come.

“I don’t ever want to be in a situation, or anybody in the world, to go through that,” he said. “That stuff was no joke. It was a hard challenge.”

Arrow to top