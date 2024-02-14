No Taylor Swift At Chiefs Parade As She Continues Concert Tour

Like it or not, one of the biggest story lines of the NFL season had to do with pop star Taylor Swift. Her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dominated the headlines throughout the regular season, and there was even more attention around the situation during KC’s run through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift Won’t Be At Chiefs’ Parade

She was front and center during the big game, as CBS broadcast cameras caught her celebrating and watching the action nervously in the same way that we all did. When the Chiefs wound up being victorious in overtime, Swift found her way down to the field, and celebrated with Kelce and the team the same way she had two weeks before in Baltimore.

The two were seen hitting the Las Vegas club scene to celebrate the big win. But will she be at the biggest celebration of them all?

The Chiefs parade is underway in downtown Kansas City, as the residents will, for the third time, celebrate the Lombardi Trophy being brought into Arrowhead Stadium. Massive crowds are of course expected, and they’ll be in full throat to support their hometown team, but there won’t be any Taylor Swift sightings.

Swift Will Be Away From The US For About A Month

Due to her concert tour schedule, Swift is set to play a show on Thursday night in Australia, which is actually 17 hours ahead of Kansas City thanks to time zones, making her chances of showing up at the parade slim. There was a window in which she could have made it work, but there would be little time for rest for the jet-lagged pop star, as she already made the flight from Japan to Las Vegas just a few days ago.

Things were confirmed when Swift’s private jet landed in Melbourne on Wednesday morning. It is unclear whether Kelce will be joining his girlfriend for any of her international tour. He already visited Argentina during the season when she played a show there, but he’ll need to make another trip if he wants to be around her for the next month or so. She will be performing in Australia through the end of the month, and then will play six shows in Singapore at the beginning of March.