Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned champions of the NFL for the second straight year after winning the Super Bowl this past Sunday. In doing so, they solidified themselves as a dynasty by winning their third ring in the past five years, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes entering a potential “greatest of all time” conversation.

NFL: Kelce Talks Andy Reid On Latest Podcast Episode

Jason and Trav shared their real thoughts on the sideline moment with Coach Reid pic.twitter.com/npWn3BWT4l — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 14, 2024

But despite the dramatic and impactful victory for Kansas City, there has been plenty of talk about Kelce’s antics on the sideline during the first half of the game against the Super Bowl.

The clip has been shown and replayed on sports news outlets since Sunday. During the second quarter, frustrations boiled over for Kelce, who had just one catch for one yard throughout the entirety of the first half. Cameras caught him yelling demonstratively at head coach Andy Reid, and even giving him a vigorous bump that likely would have knocked down a lesser-stout NFL coach.

All had been apparently forgiven by both sides, as winning is the cure for everything, but the story still remains for the fans and viewers of the big game.

Travis Immediately Regretted The Incident

Andy Reid and Travis Kelce both vowed after Sunday night’s Super Bowl win to return to the Chiefs next season. More via @adamteicher:https://t.co/yTNCG6vusg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2024

On the podcast that he shares with his brother, Travis Kelce addressed the situation on Tuesday. First, Jason laid the foundation for the conversation, saying that he believes Travis crossed a line with his antics. He agreed:

I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff…I love coach Reid, I know coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him. I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m outta there with him, man.

There were some speculations leading up to the Super Bowl about whether or not Reid would continue his career after the 2023 season, but there have been multiple reports that have confirmed that he will be back next season.

Travis finished up the thought by touching more on the incident:

I immediately wish I woulda took it back. Coach Reid actually came up to me right after that, and he just let me know, ‘hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place, man’…Just fired me up even more to go out there and get a f***ing victory for him.

Kelce was far more effective in the second half, finishing with 9 catches for 93 yards in helping secure the victory for Kansas City and bring home an NFL Championship.