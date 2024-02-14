NFL

NFL: Travis Kelce Discusses The Pushing Situation With Andy Reid On Chiefs’ Sideline During Super Bowl

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz gettyimages 2003840049
rsz gettyimages 2003840049

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned champions of the NFL for the second straight year after winning the Super Bowl this past Sunday. In doing so, they solidified themselves as a dynasty by winning their third ring in the past five years, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes entering a potential “greatest of all time” conversation.

NFL: Kelce Talks Andy Reid On Latest Podcast Episode

But despite the dramatic and impactful victory for Kansas City, there has been plenty of talk about Kelce’s antics on the sideline during the first half of the game against the Super Bowl.

The clip has been shown and replayed on sports news outlets since Sunday. During the second quarter, frustrations boiled over for Kelce, who had just one catch for one yard throughout the entirety of the first half. Cameras caught him yelling demonstratively at head coach Andy Reid, and even giving him a vigorous bump that likely would have knocked down a lesser-stout NFL coach.

All had been apparently forgiven by both sides, as winning is the cure for everything, but the story still remains for the fans and viewers of the big game.

Travis Immediately Regretted The Incident

On the podcast that he shares with his brother, Travis Kelce addressed the situation on Tuesday. First, Jason laid the foundation for the conversation, saying that he believes Travis crossed a line with his antics. He agreed:

I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff…I love coach Reid, I know coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him. I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m outta there with him, man.

There were some speculations leading up to the Super Bowl about whether or not Reid would continue his career after the 2023 season, but there have been multiple reports that have confirmed that he will be back next season.

Travis finished up the thought by touching more on the incident:

I immediately wish I woulda took it back. Coach Reid actually came up to me right after that, and he just let me know, ‘hey man, I love your passion. I got cameras on me all over the place, man’…Just fired me up even more to go out there and get a f***ing victory for him.

Kelce was far more effective in the second half, finishing with 9 catches for 93 yards in helping secure the victory for Kansas City and bring home an NFL Championship.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Kyle Shanahan 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST Super Bowl Mic’d Up Video Shows Confusion About Overtime Rules

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2024
rsz travis kelce taylor swift superbowl021224 cdb19b9aec71450dafa7dcb9d12832e2
NFL
No Taylor Swift At Chiefs Parade As She Continues Concert Tour
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2024

Like it or not, one of the biggest story lines of the NFL season had to do with pop star Taylor Swift. Her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end…

rsz gettyimages 2003840049
NFL
NFL: Travis Kelce Discusses The Pushing Situation With Andy Reid On Chiefs’ Sideline During Super Bowl
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2024

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned champions of the NFL for the second straight year after winning the Super Bowl this past Sunday. In doing so, they…

Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ Hasson Reddick ‘never asked for a trade’ despite conflicting reports around the league
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024
Caleb Williams USC pic
NFL
Will the Chicago Bears trade the #1 overall pick in the draft two seasons in a row?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 14 2024
rsz 19061949310
NFL
NFL Free Agency: Bengals Expected To Use Franchise Tag On WR Tee Higgins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 13 2024
Mitchell Trubisky Steelers pic
NFL
The Steelers and Mitchell Trubisky have mutually agreed to part ways after two seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 13 2024
Arrow to top