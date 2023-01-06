NFL Week 18 Permutations: Which Teams Will Need Wins For The Playoffs?

As the NFL regular season comes to its climax this weekend, there’s still plenty to play for for some teams in Week 18, with playoff statuses still not confirmed for all. We’re taking a look at the possibilities and permutations ahead of the action.

Possible Scenarios For NFL Week 18

There’s still teams that are not confirmed to be either in or out of the playoffs as of yet, and some teams below that are already in the playoffs but don’t have their seed confirmed going into Week 18, so below is all the possibilities still yet to unfold.

Buffalo Bills

Can clinch No. 1 seed with either:

Bills win and Chiefs loss or tie Bills tie and Chiefs loss

Dallas Cowboys

Can win NFC East with:

Cowboys win and Eagles loss

Can clinch No. 1 seed with:

Cowboys win, Eagles loss, and 49ers loss or tie

Detroit Lions

Can clinch wild card with either:

Lions win and Seahawks loss or tie

Lions tie and Seahawks loss

Lions tie, Seahawks tie, and Cowboys loss

Green Bay Packers

Can clinch wild card with:

Packers win

Jacksonville Jaguars

Can clinch AFC South title with:

Jaguars win or tie

Can clinch wild card with:

Jaguars loss, Patriots loss, Dolphins loss and Steelers loss

Kansas City Chiefs

Can clinch No. 1 seed with either:

Chiefs win

Chiefs tie and Bills tie or loss

Chiefs loss and Bills loss

Miami Dolphins

Can clinch wild card with either:

Dolphins win and Patriots tie or loss

Dolphins tie, Patriots loss, and Steelers tie or loss

New England Patriots

Can clinch wild card with either:

Patriots win

Patriots tie, Dolphins tie or loss, and Steelers tie or loss

Patriots loss, Dolphins loss, Steelers loss, and Titans tie or loss

Philadelphia Eagles

Can clinch No. 1 with either:

Eagles win or tie

Eagles loss, 49ers tie or loss, and Cowboys tie or loss

Pittsburgh Steelers

Can clinch wild card with either:

Steelers win, Patriots tie or loss, and Dolphins tie or loss

Steelers tie, Patriots loss, and Dolphins loss

San Fransisco 49ers

Can clinch No. 1 seed with:

49ers win and Eagles loss

Seattle Seahawks

Can clinch wild card with either:

Seahawks win and Packers tie or loss

Seahawks tie, Packers tie, and Cowboys win

Current NFL Teams Already In Playoffs

The teams below will already be locked into the postseason, so won’t be fully focused on their final game of the regular season, with eyes on the playoffs already. Some have clinched their division, and some will go into Week 18 knowing their seed and playoff picture.

However, there is still teams that don’t have their seed confirmed yet.

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles

San Fransisco 49ers

Minnesota Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Teams Already Eliminated From Playoffs

The teams below have nothing left to play for this season, and their focus will be on the NFL Draft which gets underway towards the end of April.

AFC

Houston Texans

Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns

NFC

Chicago Bears

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders

