NFL Week 18 Permutations: Which Teams Will Need Wins For The Playoffs?

As the NFL regular season comes to its climax this weekend, there’s still plenty to play for for some teams in Week 18, with playoff statuses still not confirmed for all. We’re taking a look at the possibilities and permutations ahead of the action.
Possible Scenarios For NFL Week 18
There’s still teams that are not confirmed to be either in or out of the playoffs as of yet, and some teams below that are already in the playoffs but don’t have their seed confirmed going into Week 18, so below is all the possibilities still yet to unfold.
Buffalo Bills
Can clinch No. 1 seed with either:
- Bills win and Chiefs loss or tie
- Bills tie and Chiefs loss
Dallas Cowboys
Can win NFC East with:
- Cowboys win and Eagles loss
Can clinch No. 1 seed with:
- Cowboys win, Eagles loss, and 49ers loss or tie
Detroit Lions
Can clinch wild card with either:
- Lions win and Seahawks loss or tie
- Lions tie and Seahawks loss
- Lions tie, Seahawks tie, and Cowboys loss
Green Bay Packers
Can clinch wild card with:
- Packers win
Jacksonville Jaguars
Can clinch AFC South title with:
- Jaguars win or tie
Can clinch wild card with:
Jaguars loss, Patriots loss, Dolphins loss and Steelers loss
Kansas City Chiefs
Can clinch No. 1 seed with either:
- Chiefs win
- Chiefs tie and Bills tie or loss
- Chiefs loss and Bills loss
Miami Dolphins
Can clinch wild card with either:
- Dolphins win and Patriots tie or loss
- Dolphins tie, Patriots loss, and Steelers tie or loss
New England Patriots
Can clinch wild card with either:
- Patriots win
- Patriots tie, Dolphins tie or loss, and Steelers tie or loss
- Patriots loss, Dolphins loss, Steelers loss, and Titans tie or loss
Philadelphia Eagles
Can clinch No. 1 with either:
- Eagles win or tie
- Eagles loss, 49ers tie or loss, and Cowboys tie or loss
Pittsburgh Steelers
Can clinch wild card with either:
- Steelers win, Patriots tie or loss, and Dolphins tie or loss
- Steelers tie, Patriots loss, and Dolphins loss
San Fransisco 49ers
Can clinch No. 1 seed with:
- 49ers win and Eagles loss
Seattle Seahawks
Can clinch wild card with either:
- Seahawks win and Packers tie or loss
- Seahawks tie, Packers tie, and Cowboys win
Current NFL Teams Already In Playoffs
The teams below will already be locked into the postseason, so won’t be fully focused on their final game of the regular season, with eyes on the playoffs already. Some have clinched their division, and some will go into Week 18 knowing their seed and playoff picture.
However, there is still teams that don’t have their seed confirmed yet.
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Chargers
NFC
- Philadelphia Eagles
- San Fransisco 49ers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
Teams Already Eliminated From Playoffs
The teams below have nothing left to play for this season, and their focus will be on the NFL Draft which gets underway towards the end of April.
AFC
- Houston Texans
- Denver Broncos
- Indianapolis Colts
- New York Jets
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns
NFC
- Chicago Bears
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders
