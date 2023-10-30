NFL

NFL Rumors: Should The Rams Be Open To Trading Aaron Donald?

The Los Angeles Rams began the 2023 NFL season with a respectable 2-2 record, but they have dropped 3 out of their last 4 games to close out the month of October. Given how wide open the NFC playoff picture is shaping up to be, their 3-5 record doesn’t spell doom on their 2023 campaign quite yet, as they have a couple of winnable games coming up on their schedule and a chance to chase perhaps a final wild card spot.

NFL: Should The Rams Explore Trading Stafford Or Donald?

There are some who believe that they should wave the white flag on the season. Los Angeles went all in in recent years in player acquisitions, brining in big names year after year and mortgaging their future assets in order to do so. It paid off in a big way as the Rams won the Super Bowl in February 2022, but they are now paying the price with aging stars on big contracts, including quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Could the Rams be considering trading Stafford before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline? Or might the team take it even one step further and consider moving franchise cornerstone Aaron Donald?

Donald Could Fetch Multiple High Draft Picks

On Monday, Colin Cowherd and John Middlekauff via The Volume Sports had a discussion about Darnold and the avenues that the Rams should be considering. Middlekauff said the following:

Why would you not entertain trading Aaron Donald. He’s 32 years old…If you can get a one (first round pick) and two twos, you need to reset the franchise. I think that has to be on the table. They’re not going anywhere.

Middlekauff also highlights that some of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL were keen on when to sell off their aging commodities, and that Sean McVay should follow suit in exploring a deal for Aaron Donald.

Donald has been considered one of the most dominant defensive forces that we have seen in a generation. He is a 7-time First Team All Pro and has been named to 9 Pro Bowls, and has won Defensive Player of the Year in the NFL 3 different times. He is in the second year of a three-year contract that will pay him $28.5 million in 2023.

NFL Rumors: Should The Rams Be Open To Trading Aaron Donald?

Arrow to top