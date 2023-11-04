NFL

NFL Rumors: New York Jets Tried To Trade For Davante Adams

Anthony R. Cardenas
Davante Adams and the rest of the players on the Las Vegas Raiders appeared to breathe a sigh of relief when head coach Josh McDaniels was fired early last week. It was a part of a bigger house-cleaning for the team’s ownership, who also moved on from their general manager and offensive coordinator, and will focus during the second half of the season on setting themselves up for success in 2024. If the New York Jets had their way, Adams wouldn’t have been around to be a part of the changes.

Jets Tried To Trade For Davante Adams

It was reported on Saturday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that at the trade deadline, the Jets made calls about Adams, attempting to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers, whom he shared his best years with in Green Bay. The Raiders turned them down as they said publicly that they wouldn’t be answering any calls regarding a trade for their star wide receiver, then proceeded to make the sweeping changes to their organization.

Davante Adams’ time in Las Vegas hasn’t exactly been the experience that he signed up for. He arrived prior to the 2022 season after spending his first 8 years with the Packers, which paired him back up with his old college quarterback in Derek Carr. The two had some statistical success in their single season together with the Raiders, but Carr had a falling out with the team and was eventually released after the 2022 campaign.

Rodgers Still Hopes To Return This Season

Adams was left to catch passes from Jimmy Garoppolo (and now Aiden O’Connell) instead of one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time or the one that he had unreal success with in his collegiate days.

Of course, Adams wouldn’t have been paired with Rodgers right away. The quarterback is still nursing the Achilles injury that he suffered during the first game of the season, but there is hope and optimism generated by Rodgers himself that he’ll be able to come back and play at some point this season.

But given Rodgers’ plans to be the quarterback for the Jets next year and beyond, then they had plenty of reason to bring in the best wide receiver that he ever had in Green Bay.

In just over a week, the two sides will meet as the Jets head to Las Vegas for a Week 10 match up.

