NFL: Matthew Stafford Went 9 Years Between Pro Bowl Selections

The NFL released the final rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl on Thursday, and there is a healthy mix of perennial selections and first timers for this year’s festivities. But there is a certain player on the list of elects that had something of a career resurgence during the 2023 season, as Matthew Stafford has made the roster for the first time since 2014.

Stafford Went 9 Years Between NFL Pro Bowl Selections

Stafford was routinely one of the league’s leading passers during the time he spent with the Detroit Lions, but was only awarded with one Pro Bowl selection in that time. It came during a season in which he led his team to an 11-5 record, though it was far from his most impressive season statistically. The following year, Stafford threw for 10 more touchdowns than he did in his Pro Bowl year, just four off of the league lead, but got the snub when the 2015 selections were revealed.

Stafford didn’t even qualify when he threw 41 touchdowns in 2011, the third most in the NFL that year.

But thanks to his 24 touchdown, 11 interception, and nearly 4,000 yard performance during the 2023 season, Matthew Stafford is once again a Pro Bowl selection. It is thanks in large part to the late-season surge that his team has made, improving their record from 3-6 at the midway point to 9-7 heading into the final week of the regular season schedule. They have a playoff spot locked up and are currently sitting as the 6-seed in the NFC.

Rams Will Go With Wentz For Season Finale

In order to keep him fresh for the playoffs, the Rams will be benching Stafford for Sunday’s game against the 49ers. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz will instead take the reins against a San Francisco team that will be resting plenty of their starters, as well.

The 49ers are listed as 3-point favorites.

Stafford’s selection to the Pro Bowl roster meant some snubs for some notable players around the NFC. Lions quarterback Jared Goff made a strong case with a strong team during the regular season, and Jalen Hurts went from NFL MVP favorite to being left out of the festivities due to the Eagles’ late-season slide.

The Pro Bowl will take place a week before the Super Bowl, on February 4th in Orlando, Florida.

