Mandatory minicamps reveal Rodgers-Steelers dynamic, Shedeur Sanders competing in Cleveland, rookie stars eye opportunity—and full minicamp schedule included.

Every NFL season whispers its secrets during mandatory minicamps. It’s here, on fields trimmed by summer sun, that quarterback competitions ignite, new leaders emerge, and rookie sensations begin to prove their mettle.

With pads yet to hit, this is football’s final rehearsal — where a few snaps carry the promise of greatness or the burden of expectations. For players like Shedeur Sanders and Aaron Rodgers, this week is more than preparation—it’s a statement. And for fans, it’s their first real glimpse of the season to come.

Spotlight on Quarterbacks: Rodgers, Sanders, and McCarthy

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
The Browns’ QB derby includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel — but Sanders carries unique weight. Gifted and charismatic, he’s not just auditioning; he’s defining his place. This is his moment to showcase NFL-ready poise and pocket presence, backed by a national spotlight.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
As Pittsburgh’s new franchise face, Rodgers brings both controversy and hope. At 41, he must balance veteran brilliance with a locker room built on blue-collar grit. Minicamp offers the first look at whether this partnership can rediscover Super Bowl dreams.

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
After missing his rookie year, McCarthy steps in fully under center now. With Sam Darnold in Seattle, the reigns are his. This week tests his transition to NFL pace, and sets the tone for whether he’s the future in Minnesota.

Roster Shakeups: Jones, Vrabel, Hunter, and Co.

Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Richardson is sidelined; Jones steps in under center. He’s chasing a comeback, aiming to rebuild trust in his arm and understanding — beginning here, during practice, not in stadium lights.

Mike Vrabel & the Patriots
Post-Belichick turbulence haunts Foxborough. Vrabel leads a defense-and-culture overhaul. How will his presence shift practices, competitiveness, and the identity of a team that craves a return to glory?

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
A rookie breaking covenants: Hunter’s versatility already turns heads. Defensive coaches want him — offense coaches too. Expect buzz and reps as he continues blurring positional lines.

Every Team’s Mandatory Minicamp Dates

Here’s your team-by-team guide to minicamp windows across the NFL:

AFC East

  • Buffalo Bills: June 10–12

  • Miami Dolphins: June 10–12

  • New England Patriots: June 9–11

  • New York Jets: June 10–12

AFC North

  • Baltimore Ravens: June 17–19

  • Cincinnati Bengals: June 10–12

  • Cleveland Browns: June 10–12

  • Pittsburgh Steelers: June 10–12

AFC South

  • Houston Texans: June 10–11

  • Indianapolis Colts: June 10–12

  • Jacksonville Jaguars: June 10–12

  • Tennessee Titans: June 10–12

AFC West

  • Denver Broncos: June 10–12

  • Kansas City Chiefs: June 17–19

  • Las Vegas Raiders: June 10–12

  • Los Angeles Chargers: June 10–12

NFC East

  • Dallas Cowboys: June 10–12

  • New York Giants: June 17–18

  • Philadelphia Eagles: June 10

  • Washington Commanders: June 10–12

NFC North

  • Chicago Bears: Held June 3–5

  • Detroit Lions: Cancelled (Hall of Fame extended camp)

  • Green Bay Packers: June 10–12

  • Minnesota Vikings: June 10–12

NFC South

  • Atlanta Falcons: June 10–11

  • Carolina Panthers: June 10–12

  • New Orleans Saints: June 10–12

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: June 10–12

NFC West

  • Arizona Cardinals: June 10–12

  • Los Angeles Rams: June 16–18

  • San Francisco 49ers: June 10–11

  • Seattle Seahawks: June 17–19

Why Minicamp Matters More Than It Seems

Mandatory minicamps aren’t flashy — no pads, no preseason, no crowd roar. But for coaches, they’re truth serum: revealing preparedness, adapting to schemes, building rapport. For veterans, they’re the pulse of physical readiness. For rookies and backups, they’re earning glimpses of trust and tackling responsibility.

Described in one backfield conversation, “These days don’t define your season—but they signal it.” And with Rodgers, Sanders, McCarthy at center stage — plus Jones, Hunter, and coaching shifts across the league — this year’s minicamp feels more significant than most.

Because football isn’t built in September. It’s assembled in every snap before that, in every huddle and rep — and this week, more than many, whispers what might come next.

