NFL Odds: The Steelers Are The Favorites To Land Justin Fields

Many of the eyes in the NFL world will be focused on the Chicago Bears this off-season. They hold the rights to the 1st overall pick in the upcoming draft as well as the 8th, and have plenty of holes to fill despite a solid finish to an otherwise disappointing season in 2023.

NFL Odds: Where Will Justin Fields End Up In 2024?

The Washington Commanders could have contingency plan if they can’t get Caleb Williams. Selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. 2nd overall and trading for Chicago Bears Justin Fields. Kingsbury worked with Kyler Murray with the Cardinals, so he knows mobile QBs pic.twitter.com/GdSURE03lX — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 8, 2024

But in making their decision on what they’ll do during the selection process, they’ll have to chose what to do with current quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields had a chance to prove himself last season, but failed to do so. He had his good moments, as he usually does, but the franchise was looking for him to take his game to the next level and prove to them that he can be the guy going forward. He instead left more questions about his abilities, and the team will be in search of answers this off-season.

Steelers Are The Heavy Favorites

“Pittsburgh is gonna go out and get another Quarterback.. Keep in mind that Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields” ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DwBl0w2tWi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 12, 2024

So which NFL team will be the next stop for Justin Fields if the Bears decide to part ways? Here are three of the more interesting options available on the odds board at BetOnline:

Pittsburgh Steelers -110

Of all of the “next team” odds in the board at BetOnline, there is only one with a minus designation. The Steelers are thought to be big players on the quarterback market as they look to upgrade from Kenny Pickett, and are actually the favorites in both the Fields odds as well as those of Russell Wilson (+110).

There was a report put out during Super Bowl week that Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin thinks highly of Fields, which will only intensify any rumors linking the two. Pittsburgh has already parted ways with backup quarterback Mitch Truibisky.

New England Patriots +700

The quarterback situation in New England was a mess this past season, with Mac Jones being benched with regularity and Bailey Zappe providing no kind of real lift when he was put into action.

But all of that was under Bill Belichick. Both Jones and Zappe will likely be out in 2024, and new head coach Jerod Mayo will be looking for a new starting QB to begin his NFL tenure with. The Patriots have the 3rd overall pick in the upcoming draft, which could be too late to pick one of the two top-tier prospects. Could Justin Fields be an option?

Washington Commanders +1400

With Kliff Kingsbury being hired as the team’s offensive coordinator, it is believed that the Commanders will do what it takes to get their hands on college prospect Caleb Williams. They’d have to deal with the Bears in any kind of trade process, and it is unclear what Chicago intends to do with their situation.

But Washington could get their hands on a different starting quarterback by way of Chicago. And while it is something of a long shot on the odds board, the Commanders’ potential interest in Fields is something to keep an eye on this off-season.