Ticket information for Dublin’s first ever NFL game has been announced as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings prepare to go head-to-head on September 28.

The NFL has confirmed general sale tickets will go on sale next month with the date pencilled in for Tuesday, June 17.

Dublin’s Croke Park will hold Ireland’s maiden NFL clash – the country’s largest sporting arena and headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

The Steelers are the designated home team and the franchise holds deep roots with the island of Ireland as team president Art Rooney II has family from Newry, County Down.

Art’s father, the late Dan M. Rooney, served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12 and was a co-founder of the Ireland Funds Charity.

The Steelers are also one of two NFL teams to have played in Ireland, matching up in a preseason friendly against the Chicago Bears at Croke Park in 1997.

Where can I get tickets for the NFL Dublin Game?

Click here to sign up to receive ticket news and information for the NFL Dublin game between the Steelers and Vikings.

When tickets are released, fans will need to sign up for an NFL International Tickets account.

There is expected to be a pre-sale on June 12 for eager supporters to book their spot at Croke Park early.

How much will tickets cost for the NFL Dublin Game?

While ticket prices are yet to be confirmed for the NFL Dublin game, we can expect the pricing to be similar to the NFL London games.

London games are played at Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium each year, with prices ranging from £53 to £205.

The average price is around £97.80.