Will Levis, the former University of Kentucky quarterback, experienced a shocking slide out of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite projections placing him as high as the No. 1 overall pick, Levis’ name was not called during Thursday’s event. Instead, he watched quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson get selected within the first four picks. Twitter users didn’t hold back, sharing their reactions to the surprising turn of events.

Levis NFL Draft Slide Reminiscent of Future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers

Levis’ unexpected fall from the first round is reminiscent of NFL star Aaron Rodgers’ own draft experience. In 2005, Rodgers, who was projected to be a top pick, slid to the 24th overall selection. Much like Rodgers, Levis remained composed during the ordeal despite looking occasionally upset.

At one point, Levis even received support from his mother, who was seen giving him a big, motherly hug.

Will Levis is mom’s no. 1 draft pick pic.twitter.com/MDEgfPvkUX — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 28, 2023

Twitter Reactions to Will Levis Slide on Draft Night

Other reactions on Twitter varied from sympathy to humor. One user, @KingLukaDoncic, joked about the situation, saying, “Will Levis girl boutta leave him 😭😭😭 #nfldraft.”

Meanwhile, SportsCenter shared a tweet highlighting the improbability of the situation, stating that Levis had less than a 0.1% chance of making it out of the first round.

“Will Levis had almost zero chance to not be picked in the first round, according to ESPN Analytics. Where could he land tomorrow? 🤔”

Will Levis had almost zero chance to *not* be picked in the first round, according to ESPN Analytics. Where could he land tomorrow? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LVEsZZjmh7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

Another user, @jakeraderr, drew comparisons between Levis and Aaron Rodgers, stating, “Will Levis is giving off major Aaron Rodgers vibes rn #nfldraft.”

Will Levis is giving off major Aaron Rodgers vibes rn #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/71fO2aYpQc — Jake Rader (@jakeraderr) April 28, 2023

Some Twitter users poked fun at the awkwardness of the situation, with @4GameSuspension tweeting, “NFL GM’s walking by Will Levis in the draft room.”

NFL GM's walking by Will Levis in the draft room pic.twitter.com/RMVdnRdwqQ — B (@4GameSuspension) April 28, 2023

Toe Injury to Blame for Slide?

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Levis remained optimistic and focused on his future in the NFL. As the only quarterback in Kentucky history to defeat rivals Louisville and Florida twice, Levis went 17-7 as a starter over two seasons. As his career ended at the Wildcats, he ranked fourth all-time in touchdowns responsible for (54), fifth all-time in passing touchdowns (43), fifth in total offense (5,501 yards), and sixth in passing yards (5,232).

Reports suggest that questions surrounding a lingering toe issue may have contributed to Levis’ slide in the draft. However, he will likely find a team willing to invest in his potential during the second round.

