NFL

NFL: Chargers’ Coaching Search Heating Up; Carroll, Vrabel Now In The Mix

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 22136575
rsz usatsi 22136575

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the many NFL teams on the hunt for their next head coach. They fired Brandon Staley during the season after a disappointing 5-9 start, and are looking to bring in an established coach to help get the most out of their talented roster.

NFL: Harbaugh Close, But Chargers Keeping Options Open

And while Jim Harbaugh has been the big name linked to the franchise, there are apparently a couple of other well-known coaches who are in the mix, as well.

Harbaugh has already been interviewed twice by the Chargers. It has been known that he is looking to get back into the NFL in some facet, and Los Angeles has one of the more attractive situations, making it an obvious destination for the current Michigan head coach. There were reports early on Tuesday that said the two sides were closing in on an agreement.

But further news was released a couple of hours later that may at least delay Harbaugh being signed as the new head coach.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, both Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel are making a push for the job, as well.

Reports Say Carroll, Vrabel Are Now In The Mix

Carroll was let go from his head coaching position with the Seattle Seahawks, but was retained by the organization in an advisor role. Now, though, it seems as though he is wanting to continue with his coaching career, which falls in line with a quote he gave before his demotion with Seattle:

I’ve got plenty of energy for it and thought and willingness but I can’t imagine that there’s a place that’s the right one

When Vrabel was let go by the Tennessee Titans, it felt as though the stars were aligning for him to take the potential opening with the team he used to play for. But the New England Patriots acted fast in promoting Jerod Mayo to the head spot, leaving Vrabel to search for another job.

There hasn’t been much news in the way of Vrabel taking interviews, though it has been reported that he has already had meetings with both the Falcons and Chargers. If Atlanta does what many are predicting and hires Bill Belichick, then the options for the former Titans’ coach could be running thin, and Los Angeles could be the destination for him.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz usatsi 22136575
NFL

LATEST NFL: Chargers’ Coaching Search Heating Up; Carroll, Vrabel Now In The Mix

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL
Niners’ Kyle Shanahan said Christian McCaffrey does not have a quad injury heading into the NFC Championship
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024

Last Saturday, the 49ers hosted the Packers in the Divisional Round. San Francisco’s 12-5 record was the best in the NFC this season and they had a first-round bye. The…

rsz josh allen chiefs
NFL
NFL: Bills vs Chiefs Gets 50 Million Viewers, Most Watched Divisional Game Ever
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 23 2024

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is always one of the biggest draws of the season. While Wild Card Weekend is packed full of games, the following slate of…

USATSI 22337643 168397130 lowres
NFL
Gus Edwards Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024
USATSI 22346894 168397130 lowres
NFL
Travis Kelce Player Prop Best Bets vs Ravens – AFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 23 2024
Brian Johnson Eagles pic
NFL
The Eagles have informed OC Brian Johnson that he will not be with the team in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 23 2024
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record
NFL
Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record: Titles, Passing Stats and More
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 23 2024
Arrow to top