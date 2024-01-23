The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the many NFL teams on the hunt for their next head coach. They fired Brandon Staley during the season after a disappointing 5-9 start, and are looking to bring in an established coach to help get the most out of their talented roster.

NFL: Harbaugh Close, But Chargers Keeping Options Open

The Chargers and Jim Harbaugh reportedly are in “striking distance” for a deal, via @MikeGarafolo. https://t.co/GPD9RthgmZ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 23, 2024

And while Jim Harbaugh has been the big name linked to the franchise, there are apparently a couple of other well-known coaches who are in the mix, as well.

Harbaugh has already been interviewed twice by the Chargers. It has been known that he is looking to get back into the NFL in some facet, and Los Angeles has one of the more attractive situations, making it an obvious destination for the current Michigan head coach. There were reports early on Tuesday that said the two sides were closing in on an agreement.

But further news was released a couple of hours later that may at least delay Harbaugh being signed as the new head coach.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, both Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel are making a push for the job, as well.

Reports Say Carroll, Vrabel Are Now In The Mix

Carroll was let go from his head coaching position with the Seattle Seahawks, but was retained by the organization in an advisor role. Now, though, it seems as though he is wanting to continue with his coaching career, which falls in line with a quote he gave before his demotion with Seattle:

I’ve got plenty of energy for it and thought and willingness but I can’t imagine that there’s a place that’s the right one

When Vrabel was let go by the Tennessee Titans, it felt as though the stars were aligning for him to take the potential opening with the team he used to play for. But the New England Patriots acted fast in promoting Jerod Mayo to the head spot, leaving Vrabel to search for another job.

There hasn’t been much news in the way of Vrabel taking interviews, though it has been reported that he has already had meetings with both the Falcons and Chargers. If Atlanta does what many are predicting and hires Bill Belichick, then the options for the former Titans’ coach could be running thin, and Los Angeles could be the destination for him.