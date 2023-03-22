New York Jets Sign Speedy Receiver Mecole Hardman

The New York Jets have signed former Kansas City Chiefs Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Source: Mecole Hardman has agreed to terms with the #Jets on a one-year deal. More speed for New York’s offense. pic.twitter.com/3Cnere3lzT — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 22, 2023

Hardman was a standout player at the University of Georgia before being drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During his time in Kansas City, he developed a reputation as a reliable target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a dangerous threat on special teams.

The decision to sign Hardman is seen as a savvy move by the Jets. They already have a slew of wide receivers on the roster including newly signed Allen Lazard.

However, there are some concerns about Hardman’s consistency as a receiver. While he has shown flashes during his time with the Chiefs. He has also been prone to drops. Jets fans will be hoping that Hardman can work on these areas of his game and become a more consistent performer in New York.

There is no denying that Hardman has the potential to be a valuable asset for the Jets. His ability to stretch the field and create mismatches with his speed will be a valuable addition to the team’s offensive arsenal. And with his experience playing in big games, including two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, he will bring a level of big game experience to a young wide receiver core.

The signing of Mecole Hardman is a smart move by the Jets. While there are some risks involved, the potential rewards are too great to ignore. With Hardman on board, the Jets’ offense is sure to be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season.

It still remains to be seen if the Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers. If they do, they would be favorites to win the AFC East according to New York sportsbooks.