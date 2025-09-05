NFL

Miami’s Tyreek Hill is ‘absolutely’ on track to play Week 1 vs. the Colts

Zach Wolpin
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic

Tyreek Hill’s 2025 campaign with the Dolphins will be his 10th season in the NFL. It is his fourth with Miami. Hill was acquired by the Dolphins via the Chiefs in the 2021 offseason. 

Despite playing all 17 games in 2024, Tyreek Hill had a lingering wrist injury. The former five-time first-team All-Pro selection was not at his normal standard. Hill had wrist surgery this offseason and missed most of August with an oblique injury. Speaking with the media on Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tyreek Hill will “absolutely” play in Week 1 vs. the Colts.

After missing time last month, Tyreek Hill will be available in Week 1


Ahead of their Week 1 matchup vs. the Colts, the Dolphins got promising news on the injury front. Veteran WR Tyreek Hill missed time this offseason due to wrist surgery and an oblique injury last month. There were questions about Hill’s availability. On Friday, NFL insiders announced that Tyreel Hill (oblique) will play for Miami in their season opener. Over his first two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill averaged 106.5 receiving yards per game.

Unfortunately, a lingering wrist injury held Hill back in 2024. He averaged just 56.4 receiving yards per game. After leading the league with 1,799 receiving yards in 2023, Hill finished with 959 in 2024. Coming off a down season, Hill is expected to bounce back in 2025. His success will only come if QB Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy this season.

This offseason, Hill made comments saying he no longer wanted to play for the Dolphins. He’s since walked back that statement and still has two years left on his deal with Miami. If the WR struggles again in 2025, the Dolphins could have a tough decision to make. At his best, Tyreek Hill is one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL. His ability to create yards after the catch is elite.

Another player on the injury list for the Dolphins was RB De’Von Achane. He popped up on the injury report with a calf injury. Achane and Hill were limited at practice this week. However, both Dolphins playmakers will suit up in Week 1. Over his first two seasons, De’Von Ahane has 23 total touchdowns with the Dolphins. He started 16 of 17 games for Miami in 2024.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
