In mid-July, Netflix debuted its series “Quarterback”. NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning is an executive producer of the show and has been struggling to find QBs for season two. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota were the three players to appear in season one.

Originally, Matthew Stafford turned down the first season of the show. He wanted to see how it all played out. Apparently, he liked what he saw in the first season. It was announced today that Stafford was the first QB to agree to be featured in season two. Manning is still trying to find two other starters who would be interested.

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford was reportedly mic’d up in their Week 1 win vs. the Seahawks

SB Nation’s Turf Show Times was the first to report that Stafford would appear on season two of “Quarterback”. Peyton Manning and Keith Cossrow are executive producers of the show. So far, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and Jalen Hurts all said no to being featured in season two.

With the rate at which players are saying no, who knows how much longer the show will last? They were lucky to have Patrick Mahomes on the show in season one. Last year, Mahomes won league MVP and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs while being part of the show. With Stafford being conformed for season two, he’ll be mic’d up for every game in 2023.

The first season was a hit with NFL fans. People were seeing inside access that the league had never really shown before. That made other QBs not want to be on the show in the following seasons. Being a starting NFL QB is hard enough. When players finish a game, the last thing they want is a camera crew following them around their home. The show was lucky to get Staffors to say yes, but they still need two more QBs to agree.