Jim Harbaugh Exclusive: ‘Nobody Has More Talent’ Than Justin Herbert

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will be evaluating all positions at the NFL Combine except for one — quarterback.

The Chargers already have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert, who is coming off of the most efficient season of his career. Herbert threw just three interceptions for a 0.6% interception rate in 2024 — the lowest rate in the NFL. Harbaugh is clearly high on his 26-year-old quarterback, calling him one of the “best” passers in the game and one of the best quarterbacks ever.

”All the positions are valuable,” says Harbaugh in an exclusive interview with Sports Lens when asked what positions they’re looking to upgrade at. “One I know we don’t need is quarterback. That is one I can pretty much tell you where we wouldn’t be. You talk about being blessed, being fortunate, we have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. We have one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the game.”

While Herbert obviously has a long way to go before he can be considered one of the best quarterbacks ever, Harbaugh is making a point that his quarterback is one of the most talented ever and has the potential to end his career as one of the best quarterbacks of all time.

The Chargers will select No. 22 in the 2025 NFL Draft after making a surprise appearance in the playoffs with an 11-6 record last season. Harbaugh is currently in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine studying prospects. The fact that Los Angeles already has their quarterback position locked down gives them flexibility entering the draft, says Harbaugh.

”We’re going into another draft knowing that we got the most important position locked down and that gives us freedom to look at when our pick comes up, who’s the absolute best player and that could be over multiple positions,” says Harbaugh. “We know it won’t be quarterback. It’s a blessing. Let’s look at all these other positions and go, let’s take the best player available.”

Harbaugh: I Need To Coach As Well As Herbert Plays

Herbert did struggle in their playoff loss to the Houston Texans, posting four interceptions in a 32-12 loss. One of those was returned for a touchdown. With that being said, Harbaugh hasn’t lost confidence in his franchise quarterback. In fact, he says he needs to bring his coaching to Herbert’s “level” of play.

”I’m looking to do anything and everything for me personally to bring it to his level and I know the rest of the guys they feel the same way,” says Harbaugh of Herbert. “I heard Derwin James talk about that at the Pro Bowl to bring his game and nobody does it better than Derwin. But that’s kind of the way I feel.”

The University of Oregon product made an impact from the onset during his rookie season, setting single-season records for a first-year quarterback with 31 touchdowns and 396 passing completions. He holds multiple records in major passing categories for the first several seasons of his career, including most passing yards in his first two, three, four and five seasons.

Harbaugh has only coached Herbert for one season, but he knows a great quarterback when he sees one. The 61-year-old Harbaugh was a former first-round quarterback himself who made it to the Pro Bowl during his playing career. He’s also coached Pro Bowlers Andrew Luck and Alex Smith over the years, along with first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.

He details that Herbert is a “perfectionist” and that’s what helps make him such a great quarterback.

“There’s a ton of factors there, it’s talent — nobody has more,” says Harbaugh. “It’s effort, nobody gives more effort than Justin and that’s really how a player is known. By your talent and effort, you will be known. The other part, I think that is really special is that he’s a perfectionist and he wants to be great.”

Harbaugh says Herbert doesn’t do it for “self-promotion” or attention, he does it for the team. It’s the reason why the Chargers gravitate towards him.

”It’s not for the self promotion of Justin Herbert,” says Harbaugh. “It’s for his team and as far as the organization. his brothers in the locker room. That is true, that is real. I think that’s what makes him great. That’s what makes the rest of us gravitate to him so much because we know he’s all about us.

“We know he’s all about the team,” Harbaugh continues to say. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t sit at my desk or just the thought in my head that he’s on our team.”

The Chargers will clearly need to show that they can take the next step with Herbert at quarterback. For all of his gaudy passing numbers, Herbert still has yet to win a playoff game. Furthermore, his two playoff games were duds, with the previous one occurring after the Chargers blew a 27-point lead — the third-largest in postseason history — against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They became the first team to lose a playoff game with a turnover differential of at least +5.

The franchise also hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018. Harbaugh definitely believes in his quarterback and is trying to keep Herbert’s confidence high entering the 2025 season. We’ll see if next season is the year Los Angeles takes a step towards the elite echelon in a tough division featuring two playoff teams in the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos and the Pete Carroll-led Las Vegas Raiders.