Jaire Alexander says he’s ‘in a great place’ with Baltimore for the 2025 season

After seven years in Green Bay, the Packers released Jaire Alexander this offseason. They were unable to agree on a restructured contract, and Alexander has a previous history of injuries.

That was enough for the Packers to part ways with the two-time Pro Bowler. It didn’t take long for Alexander to find a new home for the 2025 season. Less than two weeks after his release from Baltimore, Jaire Alexander signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens. Speaking with the media at training camp, Alexander said he’s “in a great place” with Baltimore for the 2025 season.

Ravens Jaire Alexander is 'happy' to reunite with former teammate Lamar Jackson

With the 18th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Jaire Alexander out of Louisville. In seven years with the Packers, Alexander played in 78 games and made 76 starts. Unfortunately, the CB had several injuries derail his playing time over the last four seasons. Jaire Alexander played in seven or fewer games in three of the last four years. When healthy, Alexander was a difference-maker for the Packers.

However, they decided to part ways with the former first-round pick in June. He ends his Packers career with 12 interceptions, 287 combined tackles, and 70 passes defended. After he was released by Green Bay. Alexnader was quickly picked up by Baltimore. They gave Alexander a one-year, $6 million deal. A potential low-risk, high-reward scenario for the Ravens. If Alexander stays healthy in 2025, they have a major discount on one of the league’s top CBs.

Speaking with the media at training camp, Jaire Alexander said he’s “in love” with the city of Baltimore. He’s the latest veteran player to join the Raves in recent years. The 2024 season was Derrick Henry’s first year with Baltimore. He rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Baltimore hopes Jaire Alexander can shake off the rust and have a vintage season in 2025.

The 2022 season was the last time Jaire Alexander played double-digit games. He made 16 starts for the Packers that season and was named second-team All-Pro. Alexander had five interceptions, 14 passes defended, 56 combined tackles, and four tackles for loss. Jaire Alexander said it’s an “amazing feeling” to join a historic defensive team like the Ravens. Can the two-time Pro Bowler stay healthy in 2025 and be a key piece of Baltimore’s defense?