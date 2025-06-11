NFL

Packers WR Bo Melton is attempting to become a CB after the team traded Jaire Alexander

Zach Wolpin
In the 2025 NFL draft, the Packers used a first-round and third-round pick to add to their WR room. Green Bay selected Texas’s Matthew Golden and TCU’s Savion Williams. 

Those rookies join Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontaviyon Wicks, Malik Heath, and Mecole Hardman. The Packers’ WR core is all but locked in for the 2025 season. With WR crowded in 2025, former WR Bo Melton is giving CB a shot. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that coaches were impressed with Melton and were willing to give him an opportunity.

Will Bo Melton make a full-time switch to CB?


With a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Seahawks selected WR Bo Melton out of Rutgers. During final cuts in August, Melton was released from the team and eventually signed with Green Bay. As a rookie in 2023, Melton played in five games and made one start for the Packers. During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Melton played in all 17 games for Green Bay. Additionally, he played 32% of the team’s special team snaps last season.

This offseason, the Packers used high draft capital to select two WRs. It’s looking incredibly tough for Bo Melton to make the Packers roster as a WR this season. However, his coaches are not giving up on him. Recently, Green Bay released veteran CB Jaire Alexander. The team is thin at CB, and head coach Matt LeFluer is willing to give Melton an opportunity.

Bo Melton has proved he’s versatile for the Packers and is taking reps at CB this week. General manager Brian Gutekunst mentioned how a few players in league history have been able to make a switch from WR to CB. One modern-day example is Bills’ CB Tre’Davious White. He was a full-time WR in college before he joined Buffalo. White has made 86 starts at CB for the Bills over eight seasons. Who’s to say Bo Melton can’t make a similar change and become a starting CB in the NFL?

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
