Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Running Back D’Ernest Johnson

Owen Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a move to bolster their backfield, signing running back D’Ernest Johnson to a one-year contract.

 

Johnson, who was previously with the Cleveland Browns, has proven himself to be a reliable and productive player during his time in the NFL. Despite limited playing time in Cleveland, he showed flashes of potential and versatility. In 64 career games with the Browns, Johnson has 738 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The 27-year-old running back has a unique skill set that could be an asset to the Jaguars. He is a strong and powerful runner who can break tackles and move the chains. He also possesses the speed and agility to make plays in the open field. Johnson is also a capable receiver out of the backfield, however, which could make him a valuable weapon in the passing game for the Jaguars.

 

In Jacksonville, Johnson will be joining a backfield that already features Travis Etienne. Etienne has had problems with injuries in the past. Johnson adds good depth to a talented running back room.

https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/advancelocal/LWBEKCMIKRBJ3AKCRPTRTBWYQU.JPG

Johnson provides insurance for the Jaguars in case of injuries or other unforeseen circumstances. With the NFL season being a grueling and physically demanding, having depth at the running back position is crucial for any team looking to make a playoff push. The Jags are favorites to win the AFC South at -150 according to Florida sportsbooks.

The signing of D’Ernest Johnson is a smart move for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He brings experience, versatility, and depth to their backfield. He could be a valuable asset for the team as they look to make strides in the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how head coach Doug Pederson utilizes his new running back in the Jaguars’ offensive scheme. One thing is for sure, Johnson’s signing has made the Jaguars’ running game even more dangerous.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Running Back D'Ernest Johnson

