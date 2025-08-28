Houston is unsure if RB Joe Mixon will suit up in the 2025 season

NFL

As the 2025 season quickly approaches, updates for RB Joe Mixon are not positive. The 29-year-old has missed OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and the preseason due to an ankle injury. 

Houston cut their roster down to 53 players this week, and Joe Mixon landed on the reserve/non-football injury list. He’ll miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season. Speaking with the media, Texans’ GM Nick Caserio was noncommittal about Joe Mixon playing this year. Not what Texans fans want to hear. Will Joe Mixon find his way to the field for Houston in 2025?

The Texans’ front office is unsure if Joe Mixon will play in 2025


After the 2023 season, the Texans acquired Joe Mixon from the Bengals in March 2024. They gave up a seventh-round pick for the Pro Bowl RB. In his first season with Houston, Mixon was a difference-maker for the Texans. He started 14 of their 17 games, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. Additionally, he added 36 catches for 306 yards and one receiving touchdown. With that production, Joe Mixon was named a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career.

This offseason, it’s been an uphill battle for Mixon to stay healthy and be available. The veteran RB has been recovering from an ankle injury that’s lingered for months. To begin the 2025 season, Joe Mixon is on the reserve/non-football injury list. He’ll automatically miss at least the first four games. Houston has a bye in Week 6 this year.

Could Joe Mixon be eyeing a return in Week 7 vs. the Seahawks? Texans’ GM Nick Caserio was noncommittal when asked if Mixon will play in the 2025 season. This statement by the GM has left fans feeling uneasy about their run game in 2025. Without Mixon for the first four games, the Texans will start RB Nick Chubb. He’s missed significant time due to injury in each of the last two seasons.

There’s no guarantee that Chubb stays healthy all season long. Houston also has a former fourth-round pick out of Florida, Dameon Pierce. After 13 starts as a rookie, his role has diminished over the last two years. With Mixon out, Pierce could see extra work to start the 2025 season. Houston also has veteran RB Dare Ogunbowale and a rookie out of USC, Woody Marks.

